Snoop Dogg Reveals Major Raising Cane's Donation for Rapper's Youth Non-Profit Organization

Snoop Dogg's youth outreach just got a major donation from Raising Cane's. The popular chicken finger chain, and its founder Todd Graves, made a $100,000 donation to The Snoop Youth Football League, a non-profit organization that the "Gin and Juice" rapper founded in 2005 to provide the opportunity for inner-city children to participate in youth football and cheer.

In a video message shared on Instagram, Snoop thanked Graves and Raising Cane's, saying that the money is going to help SYFL "continue to do great things in the community." In a caption, Snoop added, "Thank u 2 a real 1. @ToddGraves n @RaisingCanes for donatin $100,000 to @SnoopLeague Wit this donation we can support more children thru our youth football and cheer program. We appreciate Todd and Cane's for all they do 2 support communities around tha country."

A press release noted that "through the donation, the charity will have the opportunity to purchase much-needed equipment and cover travel and fees associated with the league."

This is far from the first time that Graves and Snoop have crossed paths, as the two have been friends for years starting in 2021 when Snoop made a surprise appearance on Graves' Discovery+ series Restaurant Recovery, and then later Snoop surprised fans at Raising Cane's drive-thru in Arkansas.