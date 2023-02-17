Pink Reveals She Underwent Major Surgery

Pink is opening up about being a "bionic woman." As the "So What" singer prepares for her 2023 Summer Carnival stadium tour, Pink got candid about her well-being amid the coronavirus pandemic in a new profile for Variety, revealing that she underwent major hip surgery and neck surgery just under two years ago.

Opening up about the impact pandemic-related shutdowns had on her, Pink told the outlet, "having breaks is good for my voice. Not so good for the body." She went on to share, "Especially during COVID – I gained 36 lbs. All I did was make sourdough and then eat the sourdough." According to the three-time Grammy Award winner, the all-too relatable pandemic-related weight gain wasn't the only change ot her body. The singer shared that she "had not just the hip surgery but double disc replacement in my neck," joking that she is "now I'm the bionic woman."

Pink first opened up about her hip surgery back in November 2021, detailing the "brutal" recovery in a lengthy Instagram post. Revealing that she underwent hip surgery at The Steadman Clinic in Vail, Colorado the week prior, the "Lady Marmalade" singer said "it was a brutal first week full of tears and pain med depression, ulcers from meds and constant fevers." In addition to thanking "everyone at The Steadman Clinic in Vail and Dr. Philippon" for taking care of her," Pink also gave a special shoutout to her husband, Carey Hart, who she said "brought me through."

"He brought me coffee in the shower, lugged around my 100 pound CPM contraptions every where I went, dried my tears, cooked me oatmeal, kept track of my meds, got me my phone charger, plugged in my compression machines, took my temp, made the bed, and talked me off the ledge," she shared, adding that "life always reminds you that most setbacks are actually just pauses and opportunities to recalibrate and count your blessings. I'm learning the gift of accepting help. My journey will be quick and intentional, And I will make a full recovery. For that I am so blessed."

Nearly two years out from the procedure, Pink told Variety that she is feeling better than ever. The singer told the outlet that she's "lost those 36 pounds, and I am stronger than I've ever been in my life," adding that she is "ready to go, and I'm ready to get the hell out of here. I've been home way too long." Pink is set to embark the 2023 Summer Carnival stadium tour this summer with special guests Brandi Carlile, Pat Benatar, Neil Giraldo, and Grouplove. The Summer Carnival tour North American leg will begin on July 14 at Toronto's Rogers Centre and conclude on Oct. 9 at Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona.