Pink Shares Impressive Video of 11-Year-Old Daughter Willow's First Recital: 'Nailed It'

Pink's 11-year-old daughter Willow seems to be following in her mother's footsteps. On Wednesday, the signer was nothing short of a proud, beaming mother when she took to social media to share a video from Willow's very first voice recital, the youngster wowing the crowd with a cover of "The Rose Song," the song made popular by Olivia Rodrigo in Disney's High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.

In the clip, the 11-year-old songstress introduces herself after taking the stage, telling the crowd that she will be performing a rendition of "The Rose Song," prompting cheers from Pink. Willow then went on to croon the lyrics, accompanied only by the piano, to a silent crowd, which erupted in cheers and applause at the end of the performance. Pink shared the clip alongside a sweet caption reading, "So proud of this girl [first recital] nailed it. This 11 year old (11,000 year old soul) blows me away."

With the sharing of the clip, Willow earned more praise than just from the recital audience. Jumping into the comments section, This Is Us star and singer Mandy Moore wrote, "Holy cow!!! What a voice! What composure. Superstar," with her co-star Chrissy Metz adding, "Wow." Jeremy Renner wrote, "You must be so ridiculously proud !!!" One fan replied, "Momma's got a mini me, damn she's a natural," as another person commented, "My idols daughter is about to be my daughters idol."

Willow's singing chops don't come as much of a surprise. Not only is her mother a singing superstar, but Willow has already showed off her musical talents. In 2018, Willow, then 7, joined her mother for a duet of "A Million Dreams (Reprise)" during a recording session for The Greatest Showman: Reimagined. The adorable video was shared by Atlantic Records. Flash forward a few years to 2021, and the pair teamed up yet again for "Cover Me in Sunshine." In May of this year, Willow appeared on stage with her mom at the BottleRock Napa Valley music festival for a performance of the song.

Previously speaking to PEOPLE, Pink revealed that music has been a source of happiness for both herself and her daughter, telling the outlet, "Willow and I find comfort in music, so we're putting this song out for no other reason than that we hope it brings you sweetness, sunshine and comfort too."