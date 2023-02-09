Pink Reveals She Went to Spanish Wellness Retreat Because She Couldn't Lose Weight

Pink took a major step to get her physical and mental health back on track last year in the wake of hip and double disc replacement surgery in her back. The singer opened up to Women's Health about her experience attending a two-week program at a Spanish wellness clinic, which helped her shed unwanted weight – mind and body.

"I was probably a bit depressed from all of the loss," Pink shared of the weight gained amid the COVID pandemic and health issues, "and I couldn't lose weight to save my life. I would work out three hours a day, eat clean, and my metabolism was a dud – I couldn't get anything started. And I was like, 'I'm exhausted, I'm sad, I haven't been away from my family for three years-not even overnight. And I just need a minute.'"

"It was the longest I've ever been away from my kids, and the biggest gift I've ever given myself," she explained. "I did it for me, which in turn would be for them." During her two-week program at SHA Wellness Clinic in Alicante, Spain, Pink said she was able to reset and recharge. "I got rest. I wasn't getting rest before. I slept in a bed by myself for the first time in 11 years," the musician recalled. "I had time to meditate and cry and journal."

Pink also followed the Kushi diet, which is an anti-inflammatory plan rich in vegetables, beans, and whole grains. Before each meal, she would drink apple cider vinegar mixed with water and she kept herself from drinking while eating. When she returned home, Pink continued to adhere to many Kushi principles, including having miso soup for breakfast but also returned to much of her normal diet staples.

The pop star also makes sure to move her body, alternating cardio HIIT, strength training with bodyweight and dumbbells, yoga, Pilates, cardio kickboxing, cardio sculpting with medium and light weights, and core-specific routines.

"I guess I don't see limits," Pink said of continuing to challenge herself in both her career and personal life. "I don't see the end of the road as the end of the road. I just see it as a place to start building. And I bite off more than I can chew, and I ... ferociously attack life. I feel like when the going gets tough, that's when you dig deeper and double down. And I'm constantly saying, 'What will I do with this one precious life?' I'm going to do too much. I'm gonna slide in sideways until the end, going, 'HOLY S-, DID YOU SEE THAT!?'"