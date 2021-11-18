Pink Undergoes Major Surgery

Pink is recovering after she underwent a major surgery. The three-time Grammy Award winner detailed her “brutal recovery” in a lengthy Instagram post on Wednesday, revealing that she underwent hip surgery at The Steadman Clinic in Vail, Colorado last week. The singer, who said she will be on crutches for the next six weeks, said she is expected to make a full recovery from the procedure.

Sharing a smiling photo of herself at home capturing “what 9 hours of sleep and cuddles from my kiddos looks like,” the songstress revealed to her fans that she was “7 days post hip surgery.” Pink, who did not reveal the specifics of the surgery, including why she underwent the procedure, went on to give a shoutout to everyone at The Steadman Clinic in Vail and Dr. Philippon for taking such good care of me.” She also took a moment to share her gratitude for her husband, Carey Hart, as she detailed her “brutal first week” post-surgery.

“I am never not completely grateful. It was a brutal first week full of tears and pain med depression, ulcers from meds and constant fevers, but my [Carey Hart] brought me through,” she wrote. “(No one recovers from surgery like he does, he’s not real.) he brought me coffee in the shower, lugged around my 100 pound CPM contraptions every where I went, dried my tears, cooked me oatmeal, kept track of my meds, got me my phone charger, plugged in my compression machines, took my temp, made the bed, and talked me off the ledge.”

The “So What” went on to share, “life always reminds you that most setbacks are actually just pauses and opportunities to recalibrate and count your blessings,” adding that it “is humbling for a very independent person like myself to be rendered physically unable and dependent, even if for a couple of months.”She added that she is “learning the gift of accepting help. My journey will be quick and intentional.”

According to the singer, she “will make a full recovery,” something she said she is “so blessed” for. She will, however, be on crutches for six weeks. The musician, who revealed the stories of some of the people she met amid her surgery and recovery, concluded her post by writing that she is “impressed by those that face real, hard challenges, and alchemize their situation into something magical, or meaningful. In the meantime, shout out to all of those on the journey to wellness, and to those making magic out of the impossible.”