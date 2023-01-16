Pink's Husband Carey Hart Battling Concerning Infection

Carey Hart is kicking off 2023 with a major battle. The former motocross competitor, who is married to Pink, took to Instagram to reveal that he has an infection in "some old hardware" in his body and will spend the next six weeks injecting himself with antibiotics through a catheter in his chest. He shared several photos of the catheter attached to his chest with a plunger full of antibiotics.

"Well this sucks," Hart started off his Instagram caption. "Found out a couple days before Christmas that I have an infection in some old hardware in my body. After stressing my brains out through the holidays, I got this tunneled catheter installed in my chest. Now for the next 41 days I have to inject antibiotics to knock this sucker out."

He went on to explain that he was a little nervous about using the catheter. "I can handle a bone sticking out of my skin, but this catheter is definitely nerve racking. Wonder if I can push some caffeine through it? Just kidding." He continued, "It's not how I wanted to start 2023, but thankful it was found and modern medicine has the tools to treat it. Gonna be a long 6 weeks, but I got this. Coming back better and stronger. Take care everyone, and stay healthy!"

Dax Shepard offered some advice for Hart, revealing that he too used a catheter for antibiotics. "Let your daughter do it. Mine LOVED hitting that plunger," Shepard wrote. Motocross racer Vicki Golden also offered some advice, writing, "I had to get one in my bicep for a bone infection. They suck but they get the job done. Hope you start feeling better."

The catheter is just the latest health issue Hart has battled. In December, he shared that he underwent surgery to fuse vertebrae in his neck. He shared a photo from his hospital bed and wrote that the procedure went well. "Already been up and out of my bed 3 times cruising the surgery center," he wrote at the time. "Ended up fusing the vertebrae because the joint was a bit hammered."

He's had a number of spinal surgeries over the years. In 2014 he had a spinal fusion, revealing that his doctor thinks he had compression-fractured his lower spine "at least 10 to 12 times" over the years. In September 2021, he underwent a lower spine disc replacement operation.

"I've been through some gnarly stuff, I've broken everything you could imagine, but recovering from this was brutal," Hart told Rolling Stone in 2014 of his surgery. "I was just off my feet, laying down flat for 22 hours a day, in excruciating pain, because they elongated my spine. I'm a half-inch taller now, which is cool."

"I can't tell you how many times I've been laying in the dirt, something broken, bone sticking out, just thinking 'Why the f- do I keep doing this?'" he continued of getting back on the bike time and time again. "But you go to the hospital, you get stitched up, or bolted back together, and you go home and heal, and eventually you start to forget the injury and start to miss your motorcycle."