Pete Davidson Sends Kim Kardashian’s Sister Roses for Valentine’s Day

Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davidson helped bring Khloe Kardashian a smile by sending her flowers on Valentine’s Day. Kardashian thanked Davidson, who is dating her older sister Kim Kardashian, on Instagram Monday, even though he does not use social media. Davidson started dating Kim in November after she hosted an episode of SNL in October.

Davidson, 28, sent Kardashian, 37, a bouquet of pink roses. “The sweetest! Thank you, Pete,” Kardashian wrote, adding a trio of heart emojis, reports Entertainment Tonight. Kardashian’s next Instagram post showed off the bouquet she received from her niece, Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick’s daughter Penelope. “She’s the sweetest girl in the world,” Kardashian wrote.

Kardashian’s younger sister, Kylie Jenner, sent her a giant rose display, with white roses arranged in a circle and red roses arranged like a heart in the center. “I love you Ky, Trav, and my little angels,” Kardashian wrote, referring to Jenner and her boyfriend, Travis Scott. The “little angels” are Jenner and Scott’s children, Stormi and Wolf Webster.

Kardashian spent her Valentine’s Day solo after breaking up with NBA player Tristan Thompson for good. Kardashian and Thompson are parents to their 3-year-old daughter True Thompson. After their split, Thompson admitted to fathering a child with Maralee Nichols while still dating Kardashian. The scandal came to light when Nichols sued Thompson for child support. Earlier this week, Nichols’ representative disputed reports that Thompson was doing anything to financially support his son with the personal trainer. There was a report that Thompson agreed to pay $120,000 a month in combined child support to the mothers of his three children. (Thompson also has a son with ex Jordan Craig.)

On Feb. 10, a source told Entertainment Tonight it was highly unlikely Thompson and Kardashian would ever get back together. Kardashian is “ready to write a new chapter,” the source said. “Tristan of course wants Khloe back, but Khloe’s mindset is ‘Once a player, always a player,’” the source continued. “She sees that very clearly now, and it would take a miracle for them to get back together at this point.”

Meanwhile, Kardashian has shot down recent rumors about her dating life. There was an anonymous rumor that Kardashian was dating Too Hot to Handle star Harry Jowsey. “Absolutely not true,” Kardashian wrote on Instagram.

The Kardashian family is returning to television, just a few months after their long-running series Keeping Up With the Kardashians ended. Simply titled The Kardashians, the new series is set to start on Hulu on Thursday, April 14. Episodes will be released on Thursdays.