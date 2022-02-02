Khloe Kardashian Shows Before-and-After of Her ‘Sculpted’ Back and Arm Muscles

Khloé Kardashian is showing off her gym gains! The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 37, took to Instagram Tuesday to show off before and after photos of her back, shoulders and arms after sweating it out at the gym with the help of celebrity trainer Joël Bouraïma, also known as coach Joe Paris on Instagram.

In the pictures, which Kardashian said were taken three months apart, you can see the difference in musculature and definition the reality star is celebrating. “About 3 months apart,” she captioned the shots alongside a flexed arm emoji. “let’s go @coachjoe.paris we are sculpting my back and arms.” Coach Paris reposted Kardashian’s before-and-after on his own Instagram Story, explaining that the current photo shows more definition while the previous photo showed more volume in the star’s back.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Kardashian’s friends certainly were impressed, hyping her up in the comments. Celebrity hairstylist Jen Atkin wrote, “My hero,” adding in another comment, “I’m so impressed with your dedication Khloe. Years and years of waking up and committing to YOU. I love u!” Jonathan “Foodgod” Cheban joked, “Baby got back? Lol,” while Lala Anthony added, “Okkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkk Khlo!!!!!!!! I see u.”

Adrienne Bailon admitted Kardashian had her feeling like hitting the gym herself. “Wow… yoooo you look incredible. Inspired seriously- lemme go get my life (and my back & arms) together. Lol.” Meanwhile, sister Kim Kardashian’s former assistant, Stephanie Shepherd, simply wrote, “wow go off.”

Kardashian recently showed off her toned torso in an advertisement for her Good American brand, but fans were more focused on her hands than on her muscles. The Revenge Body star’s hands are tucked behind her hair in the shot, which some fans thought was purposeful after the reality personality was accused of a Photoshop fail last month due to her slender and pale fingers in another photo.

The jokes about her hands got heated in the comments, causing Kardashian to join the discourse and clap back. “Oh lord, she’s hiding her hands,” one Instagram user wrote, prompting the Kocktails with Khloé alum to respond, “lol never.” She added, “My hands are beautiful baby.”