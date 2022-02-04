Khloe Kardashian Responds to Rumors She’s Dating Netflix Reality Star Harry Jowsey

Khloé Kardashian is shutting down rumors that she and Too Hot to Handle‘s Harry Jowsey are sparking any kind of romance. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to Instagram to address speculation that she was dating the Netflix reality star after a Kardashian fan account shared a rumor about the two on Instagram Thursday.

The account shared an alleged message someone who claimed Kardashian cofounder was talking to and “DM-ing back and forth” with Jowsey, continuing that the Australia native “picked up a Bentley and flowers just to deliver them to her house.” Jowsey then contributed to the speculation by sharing a photo to Instagram of flowers and a Bentley. Kardashian, however, was not having it, commenting on the original post, “ABSOLUTELY NOT TRUE.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Fans of Kardashian were living for the quick denial in the comments. “Harry probably submitted this,” one person surmised, as another added, “Shut that one down real quick.” A third noted, “Hahahahahaha she seems so scandalized by this.” Kardashian’s update on her dating life comes around eight months after her split from ex Tristan Thompson, with whom she shares 3-year-old daughter True.

The two have been off-and-on since 2016, but reconnected during COVID quarantine, as shown on KUWTK. In December 2021, drama sparked between the two when news broke that Maralee Nichols was suing the NBA player for child support after claiming he fathered her child in March of that year, when he was still with Kardashian.

A month later, Thompson confirmed Nichols’ newborn was his, saying he was dedicated to “amicably raising our son” after undergoing a paternity test. The athlete, who is also the father of 5-year-old son Prince with ex Jordan Craig, took to Instagram shortly after to apologize to Kardashian for the numerous cheating scandals he’s had throughout their time together. “Khloé, you don’t deserve this,” he wrote. “You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years.”

Jowsey, meanwhile, has a complicated dating history, dating Too Hot to Handle costar Francesca Farago for a year after connecting during the show. At the time, Farago took to social media in June 2020 with an emotional video breaking the news of their split. Jowsey was then briefly linked to Larsa Pippen in October 2020 before seemingly rekindling his romance with Farago in May 2021. Then, in December 2021, Jowsey posted photos with a mystery woman.