Tristan Thompson’s Ex Makes Negative Claim About His Involvement in Their Newborn Son’s Life

Maralee Nichols is making it clear the level of involvement Tristan Thompson has in their newborn son’s life. After giving birth in December 2021 to a baby boy, Nichols’ representative told Entertainment Tonight Monday that recent reports about the NBA player’s financial involvement in his son’s life are not true.

“Despite news reports stating otherwise, Tristan Thompson has done nothing to support their son. He has not made any attempt to meet their son nor has he provided any financial assistance,” the personal trainer’s rep said in a statement. The clarification came after a story by The Sun claiming that Thompson was set to pay $120,000 a month in child support to the mothers of his three children – more than $40,000 a month to each woman. The athlete is father to son Prince, 5, whom he shares with Jordan Craig; True, 3, whom he shares with Khloé Kardashian; and his son with Nichols.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In December, Nichols named Thompson in a paternity lawsuit, claiming the two had conceived a child together in March when the basketball player was still publicly with Kardashian. Thompson initially denied he fathered Nichols’ son, but later acknowledged publicly that a paternity test determined he was the father.

“Today, paternity test results reveal that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols,” Thompson wrote on an Instagram Story at the time. “I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son.” He continued, “I sincerely apologize to everyone I’ve hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both privately and publicly.”

The athlete also publicly apologized to Kardashian, with whom he has had numerous infidelity scandals over the years, including just days before she was set to give birth to their daughter. “Khloe, you don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you,” he continued. “You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years.”

Nichols’ representative responded to Thompson’s announcement the next morning. “There was never any doubt that Tristan Thompson was the father of Maralee Nichol’s baby,” the representative said in a statement to PEOPLE. “Tristan made numerous false and defamatory statements and declarations about Maralee over the past few months, and she is taking his contrite statement today in the context of all of those statements.”