Paul Walker's Daughter Meadow Posts No-Context Shower Video

Paul Walker's daughter Meadow Walker has shared several new modeling photos on her Instagram page in recent days, as well as a video clip taken in the shower. The 21-year-old also shared an inspirational message for her followers in her Instagram Story. Earlier this month, Meadow shared a throwback photo with her father, who would have celebrated his 47th birthday on Sept. 11.

The shower video was presented without context on Saturday. Meadow simply wrote "hi" in the caption, and tagged her friend Mykeesha Nelson. On Sunday, she shared a collection of photos with Nelson. "Thank you for being the 1," she wrote. Nelson also shared the photos in her own Instagram Story. One of Nelson's followers asked her how long she has known Meadow. "Since we were babies," she wrote.

Between these posts with Nelson, Walker shared some words of wisdom to her followers in her Instagram Story. "Daily reminder to tell those near and dear to your heart that you love and appreciate them," she wrote. "Family and/or friends. Those who would do absolutely anything for you. Your lifelong friends or new souls who you automatically connect with. Remember that you can chase and build your own family. Sending love to everyone."

In addition to her modeling career, Meadow is also busy carrying on the legacy of her father. Walker died on Nov. 30, 2013, at 40. The Fast & Furious actor and his friend, Roger Rodas, both died in a single-car crash. Since then, Meadow has helped run the Paul Walker Foundation, which is focused on Walker's passions, including marine biology and the oceans. On his birthday this year, Meadow shared a rare photo of herself with Walker when she was a child. "The moment I realized we are twins. Happy birthday to the most beautiful soul," Meadow wrote.

Other members of the Fast & Furious family shared tributes to Walker on his birthday. Vin Diesel, who named his daughter Pauline after Walker, shares a tribute to Walker every year. This year, he shared a Photoshopped image with Walker looking over his shoulder. "Always," Diesel wrote in the caption. "Happy Bday My Brother. You Are ALWAYS In Our Hearts," Ludacris wrote, alongside a photo of Walker.



Furious 7 was the last film to feature footage from Walker, shot before his death. The next Fast & Furious movie, F9, will feature Diesel, Ludacris, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Jordana Brewster, and Charlize Theron. The movie was originally scheduled for release this year but has been delayed until April 2, 2021.