Paul Walker's Daughter Meadow Honors His Birthday With Rare Father-Daughter Photo

Fast & Furious star Paul Walker would have celebrated his 47th birthday on Saturday. His daughter, Meadow Walker, marked the occasion on Instagram by sharing a rare throwback photo with her father, taken when she was a toddler. Walker died on Nov. 30, 2013, at age 40 in a single-car accident with his friend, driver Roger Rodas.

"The moment I realized we are twins. Happy birthday to the most beautiful soul," Meadow, 21, wrote. Meadow had only turned 15 weeks before her father's death. A year before the car accident, Meadow moved to Los Angeles to live with Walker after growing up in Hawaii with her mother. The two became extremely close as she is Walker's only child.

"He loved being a dad. He was so proud of her," Walker's brother, Cody Walker, told PEOPLE in 2018. Meadow's mother, Cheryl, noted how happy Walker was to be a part of her life every day, including a school dance. "He helped Meadow’s date pin on his boutonnière and drove them to the dance and picked them up. It was so sweet," Cheryl recalled.

Today, Meadow helps oversee the Paul Walker Foundation to continue her father's dedication to philanthropy and his passion for marine biology. "We are focused on his passions and dedicated to his legacy," reads a statement on the foundation's site. "He is always in our hearts and we are reminded daily to do good and live life like Paul. Paul's passion for the ocean, a curious mind, and a spontaneous heart lives on in The Paul Walker Foundation."

Meadow rarely shares photos with her dad on Instagram, instead of focusing on her modeling career. In April, she shocked fans by sharing a clip of herself surprising Walker. "You just scared the hell out of me," Walker said through laughs before hugging his daughter. "I never thought I’d share this. But it felt right. Be good. I love you. Stay safe," she wrote in the caption. Meadow also shared a black and white photo with her father, taken when she was a baby, in March. "Ultimate apocalypse buddy," she wrote.

Meadow also keeps a close relationship with Walker's Fast & Furious co-star Vin Diesel. In June, she shared a photo with Diesel's daughters Pauline and Simlice and son Vincent, with the simple caption "family, forever." Diesel named Pauline after Walker. Diesel also shared his annual tribute to Walker on Instagram Thursday, publishing a photo of Walker appearing to look over his shoulder. "Always," Diesel wrote.