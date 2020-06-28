Paul Walker's Daughter Meadow Poses for Face Mask Selfie: 'Stay Safe'

✖

Meadow Walker, the daughter of the late Fast & Furious actor Paul Walker, shared a new selfie on Friday, using her platform to remind people to wear face masks during the coronavirus pandemic. The 21-year-old struck a pose with a light pink face covering and added "stay safe" in the caption. Her comments come as the number of coronavirus cases in the U.S. continues to climb.

Walker has used her Instagram page to highlight social issues since early this month. On June 2, she took part in "Blackout Tuesday" to show support for the Black Lives Matter movement. She posted a black square, adding "Black lives matter. continue to donate, educate yourself, speak out and show up." Three days later, she marked Breonna Taylor's birthday. "Happy birthday Breonna Taylor," Meadow wrote. "A beautiful soul. A life stolen. We will continue to fight for her justice and honor her life."

Taylor, an EMT, was killed by Louisville police on March 13. Three officers executed a "no-knock" warrant at the apartment she shared with her boyfriend, Kenneth Walker. According to the wrongful death lawsuit filed by Taylor's family, the police did not identify themselves when they entered. Walker reportedly believed the officers were burglars and fired his weapon first. The officers responded by firing over 20 times, with Taylor shot eight times.

Louisville lawmakers banned no-knock warrants after public outcry. Louisville Police Chief Steve Conrad and officer Brett Hankinson, one of the officers involved in the shooting, have both been fired. The two other officers involved have been put on administrative leave. However, activists have continued to demand all three officers face criminal charges. Chief of Police Robert Schroeder wrote that he found no "supporting facts" to back up Hankinson's claim that Taylor presented a threat.

Walker brought Taylor's story to her more than 2.2 million Instagram followers. She also included a link providing information on how to support the Black Lives Matter movement. She helps oversee the Paul Walker Foundation, which was founded to keep her father's philanthropic spirit alive. On June 11, the foundation and Walker donated food to font line heroes at Cedars-Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles.

Paul Walker died in a single-car crash on Nov. 30, 2013, at age 40. Roger Rodas, his friend who was driving the car at the time, was also killed. Meadow, Walker's father and Rodas' wife settled lawsuits with Porsche, the manufacturer of the car, in 2018. The actor posthumously appeared in Brick Mansions and Furious 7.