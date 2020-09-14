'Fast and Furious 9' Will Reportedly Head to Space According to Michelle Rodriguez

✖

Cars technically cannot go into outer space, but the laws of physics never stopped the Fast & Furious movies from pulling off crazy stunts. One crazy stunt that might make it into F9 will take Vin Diesel's Dominic Toretto into outer space, according to franchise star Michelle Rodriguez. During a recent SiriusXM interview, Rodriguez appeared to confirm a rumor sparked by Ludacris.

Last week, Rodriguez stopped by SiriusXM's The Jess Cagle Show, where she was asked about the space rumors. "Oh, no way," Rodriguez said, via Collider. "How did you guys find that out? See what happens? People start talking behind the scenes, man. When a movie doesn’t come out and forget about it, things get out. Nobody was supposed to know that."

Rodriguez has played Letty Ortiz in five Fast & Furious movies and returned for the ninth. She went on to tell the show hosts that she is not among the castmembers going into space. "I’m not, I’m not, I’m not lucky enough to hit space, but we did get a female writer and showed a lot of love, I think, on this one," she said. "Thanks to... [director] Justin Lin. We were able... to find a little bit more attention and love for the girls in the movie. And so I’m really hopeful that that, that shows through in the final product."

Back in May 2019, Rodriguez confirmed she would be in F9 after successfully convincing Universal to bring on a female writer to work on the franchise. During a Bloomberg event, she said Universal Pictures executive Donna Langley agreed there had to be a female perspective. She "came on board at the studio, and agreed to have that female voice on board so the guys aren't basically interpreting that female voice on paper," Rodriguez said of Langley.

Unfortunately, fans will not get to see how Dominic and his family can get around space in a car for a long time. F9 was originally set to come out this year, but it was pushed back to April 2, 2021, due to the coronavirus pandemic. Other members of the cast include Tyrese Gibson, John Cena, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, Sung Kang, Helen Mirren and Charlize Theron.

If there is a space scene, it seems very unlikely that anything was shot outside Earth's atmosphere. Tom Cruise is trying to do just that though with one of his next projects. In May, it was reported that he plans to team up with Elon Musk's SpaceX to make it happen. Doug Liman, who worked with Cruise on Edge of Tomorrow, has reportedly been hired to direct the project.