Ozzy Osbourne Cancels Major Concert, Citing Health Issues

Ozzy Osbourne has announced that he is canceling his first live concert in "nearly five years," due to ongoing health concerns. On Instagram, the Heavy Metal Godfather shared that he will be performing at the Power Trip festival in California this fall. "As painful as this is, I've had to make the decision to bow out of performing on Power Trip in October," the legendary rocker revealed.

"My original plan was to return to the stage in the summer of 2024, and when the offer to do this show came in, I optimistically moved forward. Unfortunately, my body is telling me that I'm just not ready yet and I am much too proud to have the first show that I do in nearly five years be half-assed," he continued. "The band that will be replacing me on Power Trip will be announced shortly. They are personal friends of mine and I can promise that you will not be disappointed. Above all, I want to thank my fans, my band, and my crew for their unconditional loyalty and continual support. I love you all and I will see you soon. God Bless, Ozzy."

Osbourne's announcement comes months after he revealed that he is not ready to throw in the touring towel just yet, following the news he'd canceled a big 2023 tour due to health issues. In an interview with SiriusXM's Ozzy Speaks co-host Billy Morrison, the aging rocker says he's "not dying" and therefore hopes that he can resume touring someday. "So, if I can ever get back to where I can tour again, fine," Osbourne said, via Metal Injection.

The former Black Sabbath frontman then added, "But right now, if you said to me, 'Can you go on the road in a month?' I couldn't say yes. I mean, if I could tour I'd tour. But right now I can't book tours because right now, I don't think I could pull them off." Osbourne later chided the "press" for what he believed were exaggerated reports of his current state of health. "This f—ing press drive you nuts. I mean, I looked in the magazine, 'Ozzy's on his last legs.' I'm f—ing not dying."

Finally, Osbourne assured fans that if he gets an "okay today," he'd be thrilled to get back out on the road, but noted that it would take time to be wheels-up on a new musical trek around the world. "If the doctor said to me today, 'oh, you can tour.' It would take another six months to get it together, you know?" The "Crazy Train" singer later added, "The only thing I've got that keeps me going is making records. But I can't do that forever. I gotta get out there."