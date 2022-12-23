Ozzy Osbourne Determined to Get Back Onstage Amid Health Problems

Ozzy Osbourne has been facing a number of health issues lately, but the heavy metal godfather is determined to get back onstage at some point. While speaking to Yahoo, the Black Sabbath singer opened up about his new international tour dates — scheduled for 2023— and explained, "I just wanna get back on that stage. I've gotta get back on that stage. It's driving me nuts, not being able to," Osbourne said. "I can't relax. I've always gotta be doing something.

"I mean, I could say let's call it a day, but I can't stop," he continued. "There's nothing like a good gig, and there's nothing like a bad gig – because a bad gig makes you wanna do a good gig, better than before! A great gig is better than any sex or drug. There's nothing to compare it to." The Ozzfest founder later admitted, "I can remember when I was 69 and thinking, 'I wonder when I'll start to feel old, when I'll start to feel everything?' And suddenly, when I turned 70, the floodgates opened. It was one thing after the other. ... This is the longest time I've been sick in my life."

The Black Sabbath frontman hasn't made too many public appearances over the past few years, with his health possibly being a factor. In 2020, Ozzy had a setback in his physiotherapy for Parkinson's Disease, due to the circumstance created by the Covid-19 pandemic. In November, Sharon appeared on the Dr. Oz Show and revealed that he'd finally been able to resume his treatment. "He's doing great. He's doing really, really good," she said when asked about her husband's health. "Unfortunately, at the beginning of lockdown, he couldn't have his physiotherapy and he was like, four months without any physiotherapy, which kind of set him back a bit."

Following the shocking reveal of his Parkinson's diagnosis, Ozzy opened up about the idea of dying, saying that he doesn't "dwell on it." During a 2020 interview with Kerrang, the "Crazy Train" singer said: "Do I ever think about when my time's gonna come? I think about it; I don't worry about it. I won't be here in another 15 years or whatever, not that much longer, but I don't dwell on it. It's gonna happen to us all."