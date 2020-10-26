Orlando Bloom Shares Rare Photos With Katy Perry to Celebrate Her Birthday: 'Oh, the Places We'll Go'

✖

Orlando Bloom shared rare photos with fiancee Katy Perry on Instagram to celebrate her 36th birthday Sunday. He also surprised Perry by enlisting Sacha Baron Cohen to deliver her a hilarious message as Borat, predicting she will have a "very nice birthday" with "a lot of cream on your cake." Perry and Bloom have been engaged since February 2019 and welcomed daughter Daisy Dove Bloom in August.

The collection of rare photos include snapshots from Egypt and bed, with Perry and Bloom happy together in each picture. "Happy birthday my love," Bloom wrote. "Oh, the places we'll go." However, before sharing that heartwarming post, Bloom also posted a video he asked Baron Cohen to film her Perry. "Your dream come true birthday message my love HAPPY BIRTHDAY," Bloom wrote.

At the beginning of the clip, Borat called Perry "Katy Pepsi," a possible reference to Perry performing the Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show in 2015. "I was planning on going sailing in Florida and so I make internet searching of Orlando water sports. But instead, Mr. Google sent me a photograph of your husband with his crumb out. He have a very good one," Borat continued, referring to the infamous 2016 photos of a nude Bloom paddleboarding. "It must be nice to see Orlando Bloom. You will have a very nice birthday. A lot of cream on your cake." Perry also shared the video on her own Instagram page, simply adding, "OMG."

Last week, Perry and Bloom completed their purchase of a $14 million estate in Montecito, California. The 7,167-square-foot home has six bedrooms, 12 bathrooms, and sits on an 8.9-acre lot. The home was built in 1934 and was previously owned by former Chrysler and Duracell CEO C. Robert Kidder. A source told PEOPLE Bloom found Montecito more attractive than Malibu because it is "much more private" and they believe it is the best place to raise Daisy.

"They agree that raising their little girl in Montecito will be amazing," the source explained. "They were looking for a house for a while before they put in an offer. They are very excited about their new house. It comes with a lot of history and a gorgeous ocean view."

Bloom and Perry announced Daisy's birth on Aug. 27 and included a statement from UNICEF. They asked fans to support a special UNICEF fund for mothers and newborns in need. "Communities around the world are still experiencing a shortage of healthcare workers and every eleven seconds a pregnant woman or newborn dies, mostly from preventable causes," the couple wrote. "Since COVID-19 many more newborn lives are at risk because of the increased lack of access to water, soap, vaccines, and medicines that prevent diseases. As parents to a newborn, this breaks our hearts, as we empathize with struggling parents now more than ever."