Katy Perry Sums up Motherhood Perfectly Just Weeks After Welcoming Daughter Daisy

Katy Perry is dropping some realness when it comes to motherhood. The "Smile" singer, who welcomed daughter Daisy Dove with fiancé Orlando Bloom in August, took to Twitter Thursday to share "popular misconceptions" about being a mom and raising an infant she's learned in just the first few weeks of Daisy's life.

"Popular misconception: being a mom isn’t a full-time job," she wrote. "Part 2: when a mom finally goes back to work (whatever profession they do) it’s not like they been coming from months of 'time off...' she’s coming from a full-time job... of being a mom, lol." For part three of her revelation, Perry advised her followers to call their mother, tell her they "love and appreciate her" and "advocate for paid family leave!" In a final message to her followers for the evening, she expressed just how much she loves being a mom, despite the hard work it requires.

Part 4. I love my job. — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) September 25, 2020

Perry and Bloom, who got engaged in February 2019, had originally planned a wedding for December 2019, but reportedly pushed the date back a few months in order to secure a new location, only to have the coronavirus push their nuptials back indefinitely. The American Idol judge announced in March that she and the Lord of the Rings actor were expecting their first child together. Bloom is already a father to 9-year-old son Flynn, whom he shares with ex-wife Miranda Kerr.

On Aug. 27, Bloom and Perry announced daughter Daisy had been born in a statement via UNICEF. "We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter," the new parents said at the time, asking their followers to donate to UNICEF in honor of Daisy's arrival to help provide adequate care for mothers and children around the world. "In celebration of the heart we know our daughter already has, we have set up a donation page to celebrate DDB’s arrival. By supporting [UNICEF], you are supporting a safe start to life and reimagining a healthier world for every child. We hope your [heart] can bloom with generosity."

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight before she gave birth, Perry said she was excited to raise her daughter differently than her strict religious upbringing. "I am just excited to be able to raise her in a different way than what I was raised and to let her think for herself and have choices and discover and just lean into the magic in life and dress like whatever she wants to dress like for Halloween," she said. "That is going to be really, really important. I was never allowed to go trick-or-treating or dress up, which is probably why I make up for it so much."