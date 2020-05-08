Southwest Airlines Jetliner Hits and Kills Person Upon Landing at Texas Airport

A Southwest Airlines plane hit and killed someone while landing at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport Thursday night, police told CBS News. According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the pilot of Flight 1392 reported seeing someone on the runway shortly after the Boeing 737 touched down at at 8:12 p.m. While the pilot tried to avoid the person, Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services said first responders pronounced the adult dead at the scene.

No one on board was injured, with all 53 passengers and five crew members exiting the plane once it taxied to a gate, according to Southwest. The aircraft had originally taken off from Dallas' Love Field. The runway was subsequently closed for an investigation, but the second runway kept open so that flights could continue to run.

AUS is aware of an individual that was struck and killed on runway 17R by a landing aircraft earlier this evening. The incident is currently under investigation and we will provide more information as it becomes available. — Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (@AUStinAirport) May 8, 2020

The FAA reported that the driver of an airport operations vehicle later found the body on the runway. The victim's identity has not been released. Austin police told KEYE-TV that the person who was killed was not dressed in an airport uniform and was not carrying any identification. The FAA vowed to assist Austin police in the investigation of how the collision occurred and who the person who was killed is. In a photo of the plane obtained by CBS News, there is clear denting to the left engine cowling, including a sizable dent on the front edge of the outside housing of the engine.

Read the full statement from Southwest Airlines below: "Southwest flight #1392 arrived safely this evening at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS) after being cleared to land on runway 17R. The Southwest aircraft maneuvered to avoid an individual who became visible on runway 17R shortly after touchdown. The aircraft quickly came to a safe stop, and the Pilots reported the event to local air traffic controllers. After receiving further instructions from controllers, the aircraft taxied to a gate where all Customers and Crew deplaned the aircraft safely with no reports of onboard injuries. Tonight's flight landed at 8:12 p.m. CDT, after arriving from Dallas Love Field (DAL). Southwest is fully cooperating with local law enforcement and FAA as those agencies investigate the event. We sincerely thank our Crew for their professionalism and swift response."