Katy Perry Welcomes First Child With Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry is officially a new mom! The singer and her fiancé Orlando Bloom welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Daisy Dove Bloom. The happy couple shared the news in the early hours of Thursday morning via Unicef in a statement encouraging fans to donate to Unicef's fund for mothers and newborns in need. The statement came alongside a black and white image of Daisy's tiny hand holding onto both Perry's and Bloom's fingers, Perry's of which decorated with tiny daisy bloom nail art.

"We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter," Perry and Bloom told the organization. "But we know we’re the lucky ones and not everyone can have a birthing experience as peaceful as ours was. Communities around the world are still experiencing a shortage of healthcare workers and every eleven seconds a pregnant woman or newborn dies, mostly from preventable causes. Since COVID-19 many more newborn lives are at risk because of the increased lack of access to water, soap, vaccines and medicines that prevent diseases. As parents to a newborn, this breaks our hearts, as we empathize with struggling parents now more than ever."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on Aug 27, 2020 at 12:31am PDT

They encouraged fans to donate to UNICEF to ensure that "every expecting mother has access to a trained health worker and access to quality healthcare" and announced they set up a donation page "to celebrate DDB’s arrival. By supporting them, you are supporting a safe start to life and reimagining a healthier world for every child. We hope your [heart] can bloom with generosity."

Perry revealed she and her husband-to-be were expecting in March, showing off her growing baby bump in the music video for her song "Never Worn White." In April, the two revealed they were expecting a little girl, sharing a messy gender reveal photo with Perry's fans on social media. Soon after announcing their big baby news, Perry told SiriusXM's Mikey Piff that getting pregnant "wasn't on accident."

"I'm so grateful for everything that I have been able to do and achieve and all the goals that I've been kind of able to check off my list and dreams and the life I've lived thus far, and I think I've just been trying to create this space in my own life where I'm not running myself too ragged and like, you know, creating space for something new to happen like this," she said. "And I think we were both looking forward to this new interval of life and sharing this, so, that's kind of how it happens, you know?"

Bloom, who is father to 9-year-old son Flynn with ex-wife Miranda Kerr, told The Sunday Times in May that he was looking forward to welcoming his new baby after months of introspection before meeting and falling in love with Perry. "I really want to enjoy family and friends, my beautiful son, and have more kids," the actor said at the time. "I want to make sure when I embark on that, it’s with my heart full and very clear about the reality of what that means, as opposed to some romantic idea of what it means to be in a relationship."

Fans have gotten to watch Perry's pregnancy progress during American Idol, where she judged the socially distanced competition from home. The "Firework" singer told American Idol host Ryan Seacrest and fellow judges Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie in May that her unborn baby was even helping her judge! "I even have a bump. She’s kicking too. She kicks when the performances are good. So just let them be good but not too good because it’s painful!" she joked.