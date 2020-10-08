Katy Perry Returns to Work at 'American Idol' 2 Months After Welcoming Daughter Daisy

✖

Katy Perry is back to work on American Idol, two months after she and fiance Orlando Bloom welcomed their first child together, Daisy Dove. Perry and her fellow judges, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan, started filming their fourth season together while following social distance guidelines during the coronavirus pandemic. The "What Makes a Woman" singer said it was "amazing" to be back at work, and Bloom is "doing a great job" as a stay-at-home dad.

Perry can be spotted in the first photo of the new Idol set, which shows the three judges sitting at their own tables and their chairs set at least six feet apart. Host Ryan Seacrest joined the trio, standing between Richie and Perry, who wore a cow print dress. In a new interview with Entertainment Tonight, Perry said she was "grateful" for the Idol job, which allows her to help singers achieve their dreams.

(Photo: ABC/John Fleenor via Getty Images)

"I mean, my life just feels very full and whole. And you know, it's hard a little bit these first couple of days away and not being able to be there," Perry said, before praising Bloom for his dad skills. "I've seen the Bjorn on him, I've seen him with the bottle, I've seen all the pictures. It's all good," she said of the actor, who also shares a son, 9-year-old Flynn, with ex-wife Miranda Kerr.

While the couple has not shared any new photos of Daisy since her birth, Bloom described her as a "little mini-me, slash mini, my mom, slash mini-Katy" while on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. The Pirates of the Caribbean star said he bonds with Daisy through a Buddhist mantra he chanted while Perry was pregnant. "I would wake up in the morning and [chant], which is what I do anyway every morning," he said. "So now, I walk into the room and [Daisy] hears my voice and she sort of soothes a bit. She likes it, she responds very nicely. It's like I'm a baby whisperer. I'm definitely winning the daddy points."

Perry and Bloom announced Daisy's birth in late August, partnering with the United Nations Children's Fund to share the news. They used their platform to note that not every woman is as lucky as Perry was to have access to the best health care when giving birth. The couple also established a donation page to raise funds for mothers and children in need. "By supporting UNICEF, you are supporting a safe start to life and reimagining a healthier world for every child," the couple said. "We hope your [heart] can bloom with generosity."

Perry announced her pregnancy in the music video for "Never Worn White." She also coincidentally released the single "Daisies" back in May. Bloom and Perry have been engaged since February 2019. They planned to get married in December but postponed it until they could find the perfect venue. The second date was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. They are reportedly not "focused" on wedding planning at the moment, with Daisy taking their full attention.