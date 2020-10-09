Katy Perry Secures Restraining Order Against Alleged Stalker After Trespassing Incident

✖

Katy Perry was granted a longer restraining order against William Terry, who was accused of stalking her and making threats. The American Idol judge first sought protection from Terry in September, after he allegedly jumped over her fence when she was home with her newborn daughter, Daisy Dove Bloom. Perry claimed Terry also tried unsuccessfully to get onto her Beverly Hills property in early August.

Terry, 38, was ordered to stat 100 years away from Perry, her fiance Orlando Bloom, their daughter, and Bloom's 9-year-old son Flynn, from his marriage to Miranda Kerr, for the next three years. Terry was also ordered not to contact Perry, her family, and staff on social media or publishing anything about her, according to documents obtained by TMZ Thursday. He was also ordered to stay away from Perry's concerts and live performances.

Last month, Perry filed for a temporary restraining order against Terry. She said he refused to leave her home when her security found him at the property in early September. He was placed under citizens' arrest, then police arrested him for trespassing. Terry was released a short time later, and Perry was afraid he would come back. She claimed Terry tried to get onto the property in August as well, claiming he was invited.

Perry's court filing also included alleged messages Terry posted on Twitter, dating back to December 2019, reports TMZ. Some tweets included the hashtag "active shooter," comments about killing police officers and dogs, as well as threats to injure Bloom. In some tweets, Terry allegedly wished Kerr and Flynn would "catch COVID and die." There were also sexually explicit comments about Perry. The judge granted the temporary restraining order in September. It lasted a month, until this week's hearing. The documents stated Terry is thought to be homeless.

The three-year-long restraining order should give Perry some peace of mind while she focuses on filming the new season of American Idol. On Thursday, ABC shared a new photo of Perry with fellow judges Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie and host Ryan Seacrest at the new Idol set. The judges will sit at individual desks so they can practice social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight this week, Perry said she was excited to get back to work and praised Bloom's skills as a dad. "I mean, my life just feels very full and whole. And you know, it's hard a little bit these first couple of days away and not being able to be there," she said, adding of Bloom, "I've seen the Bjorn on him, I've seen him with the bottle, I've seen all the pictures. It's all good."