Major Pop Singer and Actor Boyfriend Spark Breakup Rumors

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom’s relationship is on the rocks, at least according to sources close to the couple.

The “Teenage Dream” singer, 40, and Pirates of the Caribbean star, 48, are at the center of breakup rumors after sources told Us Weekly Tuesday that they have “grown apart.”

“They have been spending more and more time apart. They’ve grown apart and aren’t living the same lives anymore,” one source told the outlet. A second source explained that “it’s an unspoken thing that they are having issues and have for a while now. Everyone around them knows.”

Perry and Bloom, who share 4-year-old daughter Daisy Dove, were first romantically linked in 2016 after they were spotted together at multiple Golden Globes afterparties. Although they briefly split a year later in March 2017, they reconnected by February 2018, and became engaged in February 2019. However, they’ve never set a wedding date, nor have they began planning to exchange vows, a source sharing that Bloom is now “over it.”

Sources claim that Perry’s work is at least one reason for the current tension in their relationship, as the singer “has been very busy working, and they are apart often. That has caused tension.” A second source explained to Page Six that Perry “was deeply frustrated following the reception of her new album,” 143. “It made her very stressed. Orlando was understanding, but it did cause some tension.” A separate source said that poor reviews of her tour also “put stress on their relationship.”

Neither Perry nor Bloom, who is said to be keeping his and Perry’s relationship issues “close to the vest,” have addressed the status of their relationship at this time, but during a Tuesday appearance on the Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon, Bloom quipped that he was “very emotional right now” as he told Fallon that his dog Biggie Smalls, who accompanied him, was his “emotional support animal.”

Although sources who spoke to Us Weekly Wednesday said even the couple’s “friends don’t know if they are permanently split,” Page Six’s sources said Perry and Bloom “are waiting ’til her tour is over before they split.” Perry began her Lifetimes Tour in April. The tour isn’t set to wrap until December 2025.