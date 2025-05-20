Katy Perry’s Bra Breaks in Wardrobe Malfunction Onstage During Lifetimes Tour

Katy Perry almost set off a firework of the wrong kind during a recent show on her Lifetimes tour.

The 40-year-old singer was seconds away from a massive wardrobe malfunction during the Las Vegas stop on her tour stop this past Saturday.

A TikTok video posted on Sunday sees the singer bolting across the stage while in the middle of singing her 2012 #1 hit single Part of Me. Wearing just a bedazzled bra, matching underwear and thigh-high boots, the singer stopped in her tracks and caught her bra before the strap came undone.

“Oh s—, my bra is gonna come off,” the singer says in the video.

“Put my bra back on, Patrick,” she tells her assistant as he comes on stage. “Sorry, you guys didn’t pay that much,” the singer jokes to the audience.

The singer is currently undergoing her Lifetimes Tour, her fifth world tour. It was announced after the release of her seventh album, 143, and is similar to Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour in that it features Perry singing all of her biggest hits from her lengthy career.

Perry’s latest tour began in Mexico City on April 23, and is expected to end in Abu Dhabi on December 7. It is her first concert tour in seven years since Witness: The Tour all the way back in 2017.