Nikki Glaser Says She’s Undergoing Plastic Surgery

Comedian Nikki Glaser had to postpone her plastic surgery plans after being asked to host the 82nd annual Golden Globe Awards on Sunday, Jan. 5.

Glaser, 40, revealed her change of plans during an interview with CBS Mornings on Sunday, Dec. 29, admitting that before she found out she’d be hosting the awards show, she had been attempting to schedule a “really invasive surgery” for around the same time as the broadcast.

“So, for January 2025, I was going to possibly have, like, a brow lift or some kind of really invasive surgery that I’ve been, you know, looking into getting,” Glaser said. A call from two of her agents put those plans on hold, however, at least until mid-January.

“When it’s two [agents], you know it’s good news because when it’s bad news, they just make one person do it ’cause no one wants to do that,” she joked. “And they’re like, ‘So, this operation, is there any way you could push it ’til maybe the second week of January?’”

Although Glaser is well-known in the comedy space, recently taking on Netflix’s live special, The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady in May, the Golden Globes may be her biggest gig yet. “I’m gonna nail it,” she said confidently. “Maybe I won’t nail it in some people’s eyes, but I will have nailed it in my eyes because I have set up a system leading up to it that I couldn’t possibly work harder on it.”

nikki glaser on JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE on Wednesday, December 11, 2024 (Disney/Randy Holmes)

CBS and the Golden Globes announced Glaser would be hosting the 82nd annual ceremony honoring excellence in both international film and television back in August. “I am absolutely thrilled to be hosting the Golden Globes. It’s one of my favorite nights of television and now I get a front-row seat (actually, I think I have to host from the stage),” Glaser said in a statement at the time of the announcement.

“The Golden Globes is not only a huge night for TV and film, but also for comedy. It’s one of the few times that show business not only allows, but encourages itself to be lovingly mocked (at least I hope so). (God, I hope so),” she continued.

The 2025 Golden Globe Awards will air Sunday, Jan. 5, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT live on CBS and streaming on Paramount+.