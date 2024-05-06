Tom Brady Curses at Jeff Ross After He Crosses Line With Roast Jokes

Tom Brady might be a seven-time Super Bowl champ, but it seems he's not a great sport when it comes to comedy. On Sunday night, the former NFL quarterback was the center of a Netflix celebrity roast special, but he got cursingly upset with comedian Jeff Ross after the "Roastmaster General" crossed a line Brady wasn't happy about.

Things began to go sideways when Ross began to reference Brady being selected by the New England Patriots in the sixth round of the NFL draft in 2000, becoming the 199th overall pick. "So Tom became a Patriot and moved up to New England," Ross said, "and on the first day of training camp that scrawny rookie famously walked into the owner Robert Kraft's office and said, 'I'm the best decision your organization has ever made. Would you like a massage?'"

Ross was referring to a 2019 police anti-sex trafficking operation in Florida, which resulted in Kraft and many others being charged with solicitation for their patronage of local massage parlors. While the audience laughed, and winced, at Ross' joke, Brady appeared to be uncomfortable over it.

As Ross turned to Kraft, who was in the audience, to acknowledge him and blow him kisses, Brady began approaching the podium. "I love Robert Kraft, I....," Ross said before being interrupted by the ex-Tampa Bay Buccaneer. "Never say that s— again," Brady could be heard whispering. Ross laughingly agreed and then pointed out that Kraft was "having fun."

Following his 2019 arrest, prosecutors dropped a misdemeanor charge against Kraft, after courts blocked the use of video from hidden cameras that investigators had installed inside the businesses. A Florida appeals court later ruled that Kraft's constitutional rights were violated, and all the charges were dropped. A U.S. District Judge eventually ordered the videos to be destroyed.