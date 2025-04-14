Oprah Winfrey Breaks Down Watching Gayle King Blast Into Space

Oprah Winfrey couldn’t hold back her emotions while watching best friend Gayle King blast off into space on Blue Origin’s first all-female launch Monday.

The media mogul, 71, could be seen breaking down into tears when the rocket first took off, launching King into space for a flight that lasted about 10 minutes before the capsule touched down safely.

Winfrey said during the Blue Origin livestream that she had “never been more proud” of her longtime best friend for making space history. “It goes beyond this moment of just going up in space. I think this will be an everlasting experience,” she said. “Gayle has been there for me for hundreds of events — I can’t even remember them. But none of us will ever forget this day.”

The former talk show host continued King, 70, being a part of the crew was “bigger” even for her than going to space, because in her day-to-day life, she ends up “in somebody’s lap if there’s the slightest bit of [airplane] turbulence.”

Winfrey may have been emotional at the launch but said that she wanted King not to “regret” missing out on such a momentous opportunity. “I think life is about continuing to grow into the best of yourself and the fullest expression of yourself,” she said, adding, “And … I didn’t want to hear about it for the next 50 years, ‘I wish I had gone.’”

Winfrey recalled telling her friend, “There’s only one time that all the women are going for the first time. There will be other trips, but there’s only one first time, so to be a pioneer is great.”

Upon her return to Earth, King kissed the ground outside of the capsule, telling reporters that she was “floating” still after her trip to space. “Up there” in space, King noted it was “quiet” and “peaceful.”

“I cannot even believe what I saw,” the CBS Mornings star said, adding that she was proud of herself for taking the risk. After this, King quipped she might even get her ears pierced, as she can “take on anything” now.

King was joined on the crew by pop star Katy Perry, Jeff Bezos’ fiancée Lauren Sanchez, former NASA rocket scientist Aisha Bowe, civil rights activist Amanda Nguyen and film producer Kerianne Flynn.





