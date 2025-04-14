First Dates star Fred Sirieix is a married man!

The 53-year-old French maitre d’hotel married his long-time fiancée Fruitcake at Pattoo Castle in Negril, Jamaica on Tuesday, Feb. 18.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The newlyweds, who were forced to postpone their initial wedding date due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to The Standard, announced they tied the knot in a joint social media post on Feb. 19. Simply captioned, “18.02.2025,” the post included a first-look photo from their big day, Sirieix and his bride all smiles after exchanging vows. In the comments, Fruitcake said it was the “Best day of my life,” while her husband added, “Thanks so much to everyone for your kind words. We are over the moon.”

For her walk down the aisle, Fruitcake wore a stunning white gown that featured plenty of detail and embellishments and a long train. In a follow-up post, she revealed that “after trying on 33 dresses, I finally found “the one”!” The bride explained that she had always known the style I wanted, and the moment I tried this dress on, nothing else compared.” Sirieix, meanwhile, donned black trousers and a white suit jacket.

“It’s sunset here at 6pm, I’m here with Fruitcake. We got married yesterday,” Sirieix later shared in a video uploaded to his Instagram Stories showing himself and his bride relaxing on the beach. Fruitcake added, “Finally, we did it! Thank you for the lovely, lovely comments.”

The nuptials were a long-time coming for the couple, who first met nine years ago in Peckham and first revealed they began dating in January 2018. Following their engagement in March 2020, the couple was set to tie the knot in 2021. However, they were forced to postpone their wedding due to the pandemic.

“We’re waiting to see when we can travel because it’s important for all of our friends and family [to be there],” Sirieix said at the time. “We have to be patient and see what is going to happen – it is out of our control. But we are planning for early 2022 now. It’s going to be great. I can’t wait. It’s just going to be very exciting.”

The My Million Pound Menu presenter later revealed on I’m A Celebrity that he and Fruitcake were set to wed in 2024, the star fondly sharing, “The way I met Fruitcake, I met her in Peckham… I was walking up and she was smiling at me and I was smiling at her and I liked her eyes. I just had to talk to her. I asked for her number, I said, ‘Shall we go for a drink tonight?’ That was 9 years ago. We’re getting married next year in Jamaica.”

Prior to his relationship with Fruitcake, Sirieix was in a long-term relationship with Alessandra “Alex” Spendolini, with whom he shares two children – Andrea, 20, and Matteo Lucien, 16.