CBS, Fox, NBC and CW Totally Shut out of Golden Globes

Four major networks have been shut out from the Golden Globes. After nominations were announced for the 82nd annual ceremony, CBS, NBC, Fox, and The CW were absent from the list even despite some of the critically acclaimed content on the channels. Instead, most of the nominees are from streaming or cable networks such as HBO and FX. Abbott Elementary is the lone broadcast show representing ABC in two major categories.

It’s a testament to just how much streaming has taken over because there have certainly been some outstanding shows this year, but there are only so many nominations for each category. It is a question as to why shows like Tracker or Law & Order weren’t on the ballot, but they both seem to have no end in sight, so there’s plenty of time to land a deserving nomination.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Meanwhile, Netflix, HBO, Max, Hulu, FX, Apple TV+, Peacock, Disney+, Paramount+, and Prime Video dominate most of the TV nominations. It wouldn’t be surprising if streaming completely takes over in a few years, pushing broadcast and even cable out of the running, but for now, it seems like it’s just the beginning.

The Golden Globes are set to air on Sunday, Jan. 5 at 8 p.m. ET. Comedian Nikki Glaser will be hosting the event, meaning there are sure to be some hilarious roasts and jokes. While fans may be a bit on the fence for another comedian as host following Jo Koy earlier this year, Glaser has hosted her own Comedy Central series and multiple reality shows, including FBoy Island and spinoff Lovers and Liars, as well as participating in numerous roast specials.

Even though a lot of the major networks are not nominated, there are still plenty of great shows nominated and a lot of tough competition. It’s the best of the best across film and TV, so you never know just who will come out on top. Fans will find out in a little less than a month who will take home a Golden Globe, and it will be exciting and nerve-wracking to see the outcome. In the meantime, now would be a good time to get into a show that is nominated for the Golden Globes before they air on Jan. 5 to see just why it’s in contention.