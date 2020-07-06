Nick Cordero Dead: Viola Davis Shares Heartfelt Message for Broadway Actor's Wife

✖

Viola Davis was among many celebrities who shared touching tributes and words of remembrance after learning of the death of Nick Cordero, the 41-year-old Broadway star who lost his life after months of battling through the coronavirus. In April, Cordero was checked in to the hospital with what was thought to be pneumonia, eventually spending the remainder of his months battling COVID-19 while his wife, Amanda Kloots, stood by his side and kept the public informed of the latest developments.

In her tweet, Davis applauded Kloots for standing by Cordero's side so passionately the past few months, saying she “fought and loved so hard.” She added that her "heart is with you" to Kloots. The How To Get Away with Murder star was among many to reach out to Kloots and express their sympathy to the family of Cordero. Lin-Manuel Miranda, the Hamilton star, wrote in a tweet, "Devastating. What a loss, what a light. Whole heart with Amanda and his family tonight."

RIP Nick Cordero! My condolences to you Amanda who fought and loved so hard....so sorry for his little one. My heart is with you. May flights of angels.....❤❤❤🙏🏿🙏🏿 https://t.co/nRE3AmS0A2 — Viola Davis (@violadavis) July 6, 2020

Kloots was the one to break the tragic news to everyone, sharing a photo of the two together in an Instagram post before announcing the loss of her husband, beginning that “God has another angel in heaven now.” Kloots said her “heart is broken” after going through this excruciating journey by his side, one that saw him have his leg amputated in life-saving surgery. She said Cordero was “everyone’s friend” and that he loved being a father. She also applauded his doctor, Dr. David Ng, for all he did as a “positive doctor.” She called him "smart, compassionate, assertive and always eager to listen." The two clearly spent a lot of long days and nights together as she shared that 95 days went by altogether from the time of his diagnosis to Sunday's heartbreaking end.

Cordero was best known for his role as Cheech in Bullets Over Broadway, even earning a Tony Award nomination for best featured actor. The Ontario, Canada native made his Broadway debut in 2012 in Rock of Ages. He went on to appear in Waitress and A Bronx Tale. In 2017, he made three appearances in the eighth season of Blue Bloods. He and Kloots walked down the aisle that same year.