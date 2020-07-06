Nick Cordero 'Blue Bloods' and Broadway Actor, Dead at 41

✖

Tony Award-winning actor Nick Cordero has passed away after a battle with coronavirus. The Blue Bloods star had been "fighting for his life," according to his wife, Amanda Kloots, and passed away on Sunday, July 5 at the age of 41. Kloots shared the news in an Instagram post, alongside a photo of the actor.

The news of Cordero's death comes after Kloots posted that she was "praying for a miracle" on June 1, following her husband's numerous setbacks due to coronavirus complications. She also spoke frankly about the fact that after two months in the hospital, his doctors had "done everything" they can for the actor. Despite the grim circumstances, she maintained that she was remaining optimistic.

Cordero was first hospitalized in late March for what was presumed to be a case of pneumonia. However, as his health failed to improve, he later tested positive for COVID-19. By early April, he was moved to the ICU after an infection in his lung caused a spike in fever, a drop in blood pressure along with an irregular heartbeat. Kloots went into some detail about his condition in a series of social media posts, where she rallied his fans to pray for his recovery.

After several days in the hospital, Cordero's condition appeared to temporarily improve, with Kloots explaining she was even able to FaceTime with her husband. However, his brief recovery was short-lived. Kloots had previously confessed on Instagram that the current protocols around COVID-19 patients have made the situation worse, given that she wasn't allowed to be at his side. Among the numerous medical setbacks, Cordero had to have his leg amputated as a life-saving measure.

A renowned theater actor, Cordero's work in the 2014 stage production of Bullets Over Broadway earned him a Tony Award for Best Featured Actor in a Musical. Along with his role on Blue Bloods, he also appeared in Law & Order: SVU and the feature film Mob Town. He's also one of a growing number of celebrities who have succumbed to coronavirus, including songwriter John Prine, country singer Joe Diffie and Saturday Night Live composer Hal Wilner.