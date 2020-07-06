Nick Cordero's Death From Coronavirus Has Social Media Screaming to Wear a Face Mask
The tragic fate of Nick Cordero's battle with COVID-19 was met late Sunday evening as his wife, Amanda Kloots revealed the news of his passing at the age of 41. The Broadway actor, who appeared in various shows like Blue Bloods, had a well-documented bout with the coronavirus as he had been fighting for his life ever since being diagnosed. As word of his death quickly spread, social media was fast to urge everyone to wear a face mask after seeing someone of Cordero's prior health lose his life to the disease.
Amanda Kloots shared the heartbreaking news on Instagram, writing that she was in "disbelief." In speaking of someone she called a "bright light," Kloots said, "my heart is broken as I cannot imagine our lives without him." Cordero had spent two months in the hospital with Kloots revealing at the beginning of June that she was hoping for a "miracle" to happen in his recovery as doctors began to exhaust everything they could do to keep him alive. He found himself hospitalized at the end of March, eventually needing to have his leg amputated to save his life. From that point on, Kloots kept everyone updated with the latest news from doctors all the way up until Sunday's emotional farewell.
With America continuing its fight against the coronavirus as many states have seen record-high spikes in the past two weeks, Twitter users are making their push to get everyone to mask up.
Next time Trump Supporters and Conservatives throw a tantrum about having to wear a mask and think the virus is overexaggerated or a hoax. Just remember Nick Cordero died and before that he had his leg amputated and needed a lung transplant. Wear a fucking mask #RIPNickCordero pic.twitter.com/JNUh8qcBRK— Thomas Steven 🍀 (@thomassteven00) July 6, 2020
Nick Cordero had no underlying health conditions, and was in INCREDIBLE shape as a broadway performer. Covid doesn’t discriminate. Wear your mask. We lost an incredible human.— Celeste ✨ (@CeleryNewsies) July 6, 2020
You may have seen Nick Cordero in Blue Bloods, Law & Order, Bronx Tale, Bullets over Broadway, Waitress or Rock of Ages.
He fought Covid for 90 days. His leg was amputated, his lungs failed.
Tonight, he died.
He was 41 with no pre-existing conditions.
Wear a mask.— Preston Ellis (@PrestonEllis) July 6, 2020
Rest In Peace @iamNickCordero - musical theatre will miss you.— Michael Londra (@michaellondra) July 6, 2020
Wear a mask, you idiots. If it can take a life force like Nick Cordero, it can take you.
So sad to hear about the passing of Nick Cordero. Another awful reminder of what this virus can do. He was 41, in good health with no underlying conditions. He leaves behind a beautiful wife & a 1 year old son. It’s not too much to ask you to wear a fucking mask. #WearADamnMask— Erin🎶 🌅🐝 (@Erin_Hand_6_11) July 6, 2020
Oh no, RIP Nick Cordero. That is just heartbreaking. Wear a damn mask, people.— when are the stanley pup playoffs (@SonicBananas87) July 6, 2020
Let Nick Cordero be a valuable lesson..NO ONE is immune to this virus being deadly..PLEASE wear a MASK for all the Nick’s out in the world ..RIP— TrendwithMichelle (@TrendwithM) July 6, 2020
Nick Cordero's death hits especially hard after following Amanda Kloots these last few months. Please take this pandemic seriously. The least you can do to protect your fellow humans is #WearAMask. pic.twitter.com/iTTY6Zftd7— Jamie Jirak (@JamieCinematics) July 6, 2020
Nick Cordero fought as hard as he could for 90 days. Wear a mask. Fuck Covid. pic.twitter.com/E83Ln0EXdK— Zach Braff (@zachbraff) July 6, 2020
It’s just deeply cruel that Nick Cordero had to suffer and fight for 95 days in the ICU and COVID took him anyway. This virus is merciless.
Maybe stay home and wear a mask so another healthy, 41-year-old dude - one who’s leaving a wife and baby behind - doesn’t have to die.— Hilary Hughes (@hilmonstah) July 6, 2020