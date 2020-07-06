Nick Cordero's Death From Coronavirus Has Social Media Screaming to Wear a Face Mask

The tragic fate of Nick Cordero's battle with COVID-19 was met late Sunday evening as his wife, Amanda Kloots revealed the news of his passing at the age of 41. The Broadway actor, who appeared in various shows like Blue Bloods, had a well-documented bout with the coronavirus as he had been fighting for his life ever since being diagnosed. As word of his death quickly spread, social media was fast to urge everyone to wear a face mask after seeing someone of Cordero's prior health lose his life to the disease.

Amanda Kloots shared the heartbreaking news on Instagram, writing that she was in "disbelief." In speaking of someone she called a "bright light," Kloots said, "my heart is broken as I cannot imagine our lives without him." Cordero had spent two months in the hospital with Kloots revealing at the beginning of June that she was hoping for a "miracle" to happen in his recovery as doctors began to exhaust everything they could do to keep him alive. He found himself hospitalized at the end of March, eventually needing to have his leg amputated to save his life. From that point on, Kloots kept everyone updated with the latest news from doctors all the way up until Sunday's emotional farewell.

With America continuing its fight against the coronavirus as many states have seen record-high spikes in the past two weeks, Twitter users are making their push to get everyone to mask up.