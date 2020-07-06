Nick Cordero Dead: 'Hamilton' Star Lin-Manuel Miranda Devastated by Broadway Star's Death

✖

The Broadway community is in mourning Sunday night following the death of Tony-nominated actor Nick Cordero. The Bullets Over Broadway star, who also appeared on television in Blue Bloods, died Sunday morning following a three-month battle with coronavirus complications. He was 41. One of the stars to send his condolences was Hamilton star, Lin-Manuel Miranda.

"Devastating. What a loss, what a light. Whole heart with Amanda and his family tonight," Miranda wrote in a tweet. Aladdin star James Iglehart also shared a touching message to Codero's family. "I will miss you. You were a wonderful man. A wonderful husband. The happiest dad I knew. A good friend to me. My love & prayers go out to your family," Iglehart wrote.

Nicolette Robinson, who starred in Waitress, shared a prayer in her message on Instagram. "Dear God, please watch over Amanda and Elvis and their family as they navigate through this immeasurable loss," Robinson wrote. "My heart is broken for them and over the loss of my dear friend, Nick. Please help Amanda and her family feel lifted by the love surrounding them and please take care of that sweet sweet man, we will miss him terribly. Amen."

Cordero's wife, fitness trainer Amanda Kloots, shared the sad news of his death on Instagram Sunday night. In addition to Kloots, he is also survived by their 1-year-old son Elvis. "He was an incredible actor and musician," Kloots wrote of her husband. "He loved his family and loved being a father and husband. Elvis and I will miss him in everything we do, every day."

Although many across the country and around the world did not get to see Cordero at his best on stage, thousands followed his struggles with coronavirus complications through the near-daily updates from Kloots. She shared an incredibly detailed look at every stage of her husband's time in the ICU at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. He was healthy before he was hospitalized in late March for pneumonia, before testing positive for the coronavirus. He was in a medically-induced coma for weeks, needed a temporary pacemaker, and had one of his legs amputated. In her last major interview before his death, Kloots told CBS This Morning's Gayle King she believed Cordero would need a double lung transplant.

Even during the darkest days, Kloots tried to keep a positive light. She told King she often told Cordero he would walk out of the hospital after she was finally allowed to sit with him. "You know, I am a strong person, but even strong people break," she told King. "And that's okay. You have to break down so that you can build yourself up again."