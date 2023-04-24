Nick Cannon Gives Health Update on Jamie Foxx

Nick Cannon shared a positive health update on his friend Jamie Foxx. The actor was hospitalized on April 11 in Georgia, where he is filming his new Netflix movie Back In Action. Foxx is "doing so much better" and is "awake," Cannon said over the weekend.

"Man, I'm praying," Cannon told Entertainment Tonight while talking about his new radio show, The Daily Cannon. "You see, I posted on Instagram. I literally have been saying prayers out loud. Words of affirmation for my big brother."

The Masked Singer host said he knows Foxx is "doing so much better because I'm actually about to do something special for him, and doing him a favor." Although Cannon declined to say what that "something special" is, he said it was coming out soon.

"I was reluctant to go all the way there, and even talk about it, but he gave me the blessing, so it's a beautiful thing. He's awake. They say he's alert, so, we love it." Cannon told ET. "That's family right there."

Foxx, 55, had an unknown "medical incident" while in Atlanta, sources told CNN on April 14. "They are running tests and still trying to figure out what exactly happened," one source said at the time. The incident did not happen onset and Foxx was not taken to the hospital in an ambulance. CNN's report was published after Foxx's daughter Corinne Foxx told fans on Instagram on April 12 that her father was recovering from a "medical complication."

"We wanted to share that, my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday," Corrine wrote on behalf of the Foxx family. "Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery. We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time."

Cannon later published an old photo of himself with Foxx on Instagram, asking fans to pray for the Oscar winner. "Prayer Changes Things! Living Testament! Let's all speak complete and total recovery for the most talented human on earth with a Spirit bigger than this small planet," Cannon wrote in part.

"He's OK, thank God," a source later told PEOPLE of Foxx on April 21. "He's still in the hospital and doctors are running tests but he's awake and alert. They're keeping him under observation."

Back In Action soon resumed filming. The movie marks a comeback for Cameron Diaz, as it is her first big Hollywood production since she made the 2014 Annie remake with Foxx. Glenn Close also stars in the film, which will be released on Netflix. Producers used a stunt double and a photo double to stand in for Foxx.