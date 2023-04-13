Jamie Foxx Hospitalized

Jamie Foxx is recovering after suffering an undisclosed "medical complication" that resulted in the actor's hospitalization. The 55-year-old Oscar winner's daughter, Corinne Foxx, issued a statement Wednesday on behalf of her family, disclosing that her father was recovering after his medical issue arose Tuesday.

"We wanted to share that, my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday. Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery," Corinne Foxx wrote in her Instagram statement. "We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time." While the exact nature of Foxx's medical complication has yet to be disclosed, a representative for the actor told NBC Wednesday, "His condition was serious enough that Jamie's family, some of whom were not in town, came to the hospital." They added of the actor's current state, "He is communicating now."

The Just Mercy star has been filming in Georgia for his and Cameron Diaz's upcoming Netflix movie Back in Action as of late. The film will mark Diaz's first movie since she starred in the 2014 rendition of Annie, which also starred Foxx. The Ray actor told Entertainment Tonight in August 2022 that bringing Diaz on board wasn't tough – asking her, "Do you wanna have some fun? Just have some fun!" He added, "We miss special moments sometimes, in our business, and I think this is a special moment. So we're so happy that it's happening and looking forward to it."

The production of Back in Action has reportedly been fraught with issues, however, with an insider telling The Sun last month, "There have been some issues on set and Jamie has had a major meltdown over it all." Foxx reportedly fired four crew members during the fiasco, while Diaz reportedly tried to quit acting again due to the long days and time away from her family.

Despite the drama on set, Foxx and Diaz have reportedly not been having problems with one another. Diaz praised her co-star on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in September 2022, saying at the time, "He's so great, he's so easy, he's so professional, he's so talented, and just being able to work with him, it'll be so much fun."