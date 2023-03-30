Nick Cannon Shares New Details of Financial Arrangement With the Mothers of His 12 Children

Nick Cannon never denies the mothers of his children the financial assistance they need. The Wild N' Out host, 42, opened up about child support on Audacy's Hot 104.1 in St. Louis, revealing that while he doesn't offer a "monthly allowance" to the women who mothered his 12 children, he never turns them down when it comes to money.

"It ain't even about a monthly allowance or amount of money because I don't give myself that," he explained of his co-parenting relationship with the mothers of his kids. "What they need, they get it." The Masked Singer host continued, ""There's never been something that one of the mothers of my children has asked for and they didn't receive.... That's why they call me the provider."

Cannon also gushed about the "respect and admiration" he has for the mothers of his children. "I have so much respect and admiration for the individual. Everybody has their challenges – but when you really understand this woman has given the greatest sacrifice and sacrificed her body to bring a child into [this world], that's the best gift any man could ask for," he shared. "Regardless of what goes on in any scenario, I'm gonna always show love and respect. I'll never say anything disrespectful or bad about any of the mothers of my children."

Cannon shares 11-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan with ex-wife Mariah Carey, to whom he was married from 2008 to 2016. He is also father to sons Golden Sagon, 6, and Rise Messiah Cannon, 6 months, and daughter Powerful Queen, 2, with Brittany Bell, and shares twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir, 21 months, and daughter Beautiful Zeppelin, 4 months, with Abby De La Rosa. The actor is also father to son Legendary Love, 8 months, with Bre Tiesi and daughter Onyx Ice Cole, 5 months, with LaNisha Cole. He's also welcomed two children with Alyssa Scott – son Zen, who died at 5 months old in December 2021 after a short battle with brain cancer – and daughter Halo Marie, 3 months.

Despite being father to so many children, Cannon told PEOPLE in May he genuinely enjoys getting to be a part of all of their lives. "I'm so excited about all my kids," he said. "Constantly, from every aspect of it. From them getting citizen of the month awards in the first grade to the birth of the new ones. Every day I just wake up excited as a father."