Martin Lawrence Gives Health Update on Jamie Foxx Amid Hospitalization

Martin Lawrence has a health update on his friend Jamie Foxx as he remains hospitalized in Georgia following what his daughter called a "medical complication." Lawrence told Extra on Thursday at his Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony, "I hear he's doing better." Foxx has been hospitalized since April 11.

"My prayers go out for him every night and just wishing the best of him, one of the best that we got in Hollywood," Lawrence said. "Not only one of the best entertainers but a good person."

Foxx, 55, continues to receive medical care; PEOPLE reports that he has been steadily improving as he continues to recover following the "medical complication" he suffered in Georgia, where he was filming Netflix's Back in Action. Filming on the movie resumed soon after the medical incident with a stunt double and a photo double standing in for him. He was last seen filming on April 10.

Foxx's daughter, Corinne Foxx, first alerted fans of her father's health condition on April 12 when she reveals that he'd sustained a "medical complication" the previous day. She did not share details of his health status or what caused the emergency. "Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery," she wrote in a statement on behalf of her family. "We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time."

In addition to Foxx, Back in Action also stars Cameron Diaz and Glenn Close and has faced multiple production issues even ahead of Foxx's hospitalization. Foxx's medical incident did not occur on the set of the film, which is shooting in Atlanta, and he was not transported to the hospital by an emergency vehicle, PEOPLE confirmed. Earlier this week, a source told Entertainment Tonight that Foxx is "healing" and that he "feels the love from everyone."

Foxx has been on the receiving end of many thoughts and prayers from fans and his famous friends. Foxx's Dreamgirls co-star Jennifer Hudson wrote on Instagram last week, "Lifting my friend [Jamie Foxx] and the Foxx family up in prayer! We pray for healing in Jesus' name! Sending u all the love in the world, Jamie!!!" Even LeBron James paid tribute to Foxx on Twitter, writing, "Sending my thoughts and prayers to the heavens above to my brother [Jamie Foxx]!!!! Get well and back to yourself SOONER THAN LATER! God willing."