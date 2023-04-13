Jamie Foxx Health Update: How Serious Was Hospitalization?

A day after Jamie Foxx's daughter Corrine released a statement regarding the Oscar-winning actor being hospitalized for a medical emergency, more information is being released. In a statement posted to her Instagram account, Corine wrote: "We wanted to share that my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday," Corinne wrote. "Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery. We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers." She added, "The family asks for privacy at this time." Now, TMZ is providing an update on his recovery.

Sources close to the situation say the In Living Color alum "is doing a lot better." Ever the prankster, he's even joking with his family. The medical emergency was serious enough for him to be admitted, and doctors are reportedly trying to get to the bottom of the issue. He'll undergo testing for the next few days.

Foxx has been busy working as of late. Foxx was just seen on Monday, April 10 by TMZ working in Atlanta on a film called Back in Action alongside Glenn Close and Cameron Diaz. he actually recruited Diaz out of hiatus for the Netflix film. "When this project came along and she was pursued by Jamie Foxx, who she has known and worked with for years, she decided to go for it," a source told People, as reported by Style Caster. Diaz said, "Jamie Foxx, only you could get me back in action. I can't frickin wait it's gonna be a blast!"

His family members rushed to his side, even those who were not in the area. A source says that "he's communicating now, and that's good news."

CNN reached out to Foxx's representatives for comment on the matter. Alan Nierob, a spokesman for the comedian, declined to share further details.

"Nothing more, at this time, than what was posted," he told CNN by email Wednesday, April 12.