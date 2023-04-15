Jamie Foxx Update: Latest News on Actor's Condition in Hospital

Fans and industry colleagues are wishing Jamie Foxx a speedy recovery. Earlier this week, his daughter, actress and influencer Corrine Foxx, posted to her Instagram account alerting followers that the Oscar winner was hospitalized and recovering. 'We wanted to share that my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday," the 29-year-old shared. "Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery. We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time." What exactly happened isn't clear. But well wishes have been pouring in from celebrity friends since the news broke. TMZ quickly shared that sources close to the situation say the comedian "is doing a lot better." Ever the prankster, he's even joking with his family. The medical emergency was serious enough for him to be admitted, and doctors are reportedly trying to get to the bottom of the issue. He'll undergo testing for the next few days. His rep did not provide any further information.

At the time of his hospitalization, Foxx was filming a Netflix movie in Atlanta, Back in Action. PEOPLE reports the set was shut down for a day following Foxx's medical emergency. A casting director on the film notified extras that a scene set to film on April 16 has been canceled due to "changes in production." That scene will not be rescheduled due to the changes. Other scenes scheduled to film next are expected to resume.

Foxx's Ray co-star, Kerry Washington took to Instagram to pay tribute to him. "A @iamjamiefoxx appreciation post. Sending you all the love and prayers my movie huzbin," she captioned a photo of them embracing.

His Dreamgirls co-star, Jennifer Hudson, shared similar sentiments, captioning a solo picture of Foxx: "Lifting my friend @iamjamiefoxx and the Foxx family up in prayer ! We pray for healing in Jesus' name! Sending u all the love in the world, Jamie !!!"