Nick Cannon Grilled for Misogynistic Taylor Swift Comment

Nick Cannon is facing backlash following his comments about Taylor Swift. The Wild 'n Out star, who shares 12 children with six different women, was questioned about his family and personal life during a Monday appearance on The Howard Stern Show, Cannon at one point telling Stern that he would "absolutely" have his 13th child with Swift, who reportedly recently split form her long-time boyfriend Joe Alwyn.

Canon's remarks came after Stern asked the star if his family was complete. After Canon admitted, "every time I answer this question, I can never answer it correctly," Stern pushed a bit harder, bringing Swift's name into the conversation. Asked if Swift was "amazing" enough, Cannon responded, "Absolutely! I'm in, let's go! I'm all in." Canon, who praised the 33-year-old as an "amazing songwriter," added that he admires how Swift is "so vulnerable and open with all her music" and said they could likely bond over their shared experiences of trying to date as a celebrity. Canon said, "Me and Taylor's numbers are very similar when we're talking about being in these streets. I think she would relate to me very well based off of like, 'Yo, you've dated a lot of people in the public eye, so have I. We would probably really understand each other."

Canon's remarks came just days after Entertainment Tonight reported that Swift and Alwyn split after six years together. According to a source, he split happened "a few weeks ago" and was "not dramatic." The relationship "had just run its course. It's why [Alwyn] hasn't been spotted at any shows," the source said. Amid her newly single status and Canon's comments, social media ignited, with some users dubbing Canon's remarks as harassment and misogynistic.