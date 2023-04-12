Nick Cannon Grilled for Misogynistic Taylor Swift Comment
Nick Cannon is facing backlash following his comments about Taylor Swift. The Wild 'n Out star, who shares 12 children with six different women, was questioned about his family and personal life during a Monday appearance on The Howard Stern Show, Cannon at one point telling Stern that he would "absolutely" have his 13th child with Swift, who reportedly recently split form her long-time boyfriend Joe Alwyn.
Canon's remarks came after Stern asked the star if his family was complete. After Canon admitted, "every time I answer this question, I can never answer it correctly," Stern pushed a bit harder, bringing Swift's name into the conversation. Asked if Swift was "amazing" enough, Cannon responded, "Absolutely! I'm in, let's go! I'm all in." Canon, who praised the 33-year-old as an "amazing songwriter," added that he admires how Swift is "so vulnerable and open with all her music" and said they could likely bond over their shared experiences of trying to date as a celebrity. Canon said, "Me and Taylor's numbers are very similar when we're talking about being in these streets. I think she would relate to me very well based off of like, 'Yo, you've dated a lot of people in the public eye, so have I. We would probably really understand each other."
Canon's remarks came just days after Entertainment Tonight reported that Swift and Alwyn split after six years together. According to a source, he split happened "a few weeks ago" and was "not dramatic." The relationship "had just run its course. It's why [Alwyn] hasn't been spotted at any shows," the source said. Amid her newly single status and Canon's comments, social media ignited, with some users dubbing Canon's remarks as harassment and misogynistic.
Get a job/stay away from her etc but also, please notice how he has decided that Taylor Swift's body is available to him just because she's single now. This is how men display casual misogyny, in the guise of "jokes." https://t.co/y80i0xAxE3— Heidi N. Moore (@moorehn) April 11, 2023
"Imagine if he'd said that The Rock can now carry his baby, or Jason Momoa. He wouldn't, right? Even if they could carry babies. And it's because a man won't violate another man's bodily autonomy without expecting a fight. But a woman? Available to every man, right? No consent?," the above user continued the Twitter thread. "Taylor Swift has been single for one day (publicly) and already sz-ty men are seeing her as an available womb. That's what we're talking about when we we're talking about reflexive straight cis male misogyny."prevnext
Seeing Nick Cannon getting dragged by the hair follicles over his disgusting, creepy comments towards Taylor Swift has somewhat restored my faith in humanity. pic.twitter.com/27HTkaEW7l— أمك (@__beastofburden) April 11, 2023
"'Get a job stay away from her' ISN'T ENOUGH," one person responded to the dozens of tweets demanding Canon "stay away" from Swift. "This is genuinely vulgar and disgusting and there has to be some form of reprimand? Especially since Taylor's JUST broken up i-"prevnext
“He’s open to having his 13th child with Taylor Swift”
As if he is the only person with a say in the matter and as if she is available to him.
Nick Cannon is beyond gross https://t.co/8SHxbRIIAX— Racial Nichols (@Suite_Tea) April 11, 2023
"For men who wonder why women wear fake rings and don't trust y'all. This kind of stuff is why. Men think they have a right to our bodies. There's just a RUMOR Taylor Swift MIGHT be single and Nick Canon is talking about getting her pregnant. Men see us as objects for their desire," tweeted somebody else. "It's exhausting that saying, 'No, I'm not interested,' isn't enough. We have to lie and say, 'have a boyfriend,' because more of you respect another man's 'territory' than a woman's choice. Yes I generalized bc it's easier, but I am aware that Not All Men do this."prevnext
I'm sure he said this as a joke but it's still super creepy. pic.twitter.com/cvRH3uWCGo— Marielle (@TheNolaChick) April 11, 2023
"Even the most privileged, wealthy, whitest woman on earth can't escape being relegated to a sexual vessel for childbearing without her consent and this is why I will never give up on the cause of feminism," added another person.prevnext
Isn’t this harassment?? Fuck nick cannon. this is do rude & unprovoked. Taylor swift is larger than the world rn & he wants to take that away from her thru reproductive violence like all men who want their women to sit at home & care for babies when they’re at the peak of success https://t.co/3qwRpa0ncl— ♡ (@miIkpink) April 11, 2023
"Okay at what point are we gonna call this what it is, sexual harassment," asked one person. "you tell someone you want to have a kid with me and we aren't even romantically involved with each other? im taking that as a threat on my life and calling the feds. Bye."prevnext
ppl hate taylor swift for being a "serial dater" but nick canon can just joke about wanting to have his 13th child with her... this makes me sick— 🍓 (@_cwbylikeme) April 11, 2023
"Yo, this is gross, and anyone who continues to humor Cannon on nonsense like this is also gross," wrote somebody else. "Women don't exist to be incubators, or to be 'chosen' without their own input in the matter."prevnext
oop this is trending pic.twitter.com/NtQCH5bDMr— taylor (not swift) ~ fan acc ~ (@wishescametrue) April 11, 2023
"This is objectification this is misogyny this is sexual harassment this is disgusting," wrote one person.prev