Jennifer Hudson Sends Jamie Foxx and His Family Prayers Amid Health Scare

Jennifer Hudson is offering up her prayers for Jamie Foxx's full healing. Hudson took to Instagram Friday to share a message for her Dreamgirls costar two days after the actor's family released a statement saying that he was recovering from a "medical complication." Posting a photo of Foxx, the Oscar-winning actress shared a message of love and hope in the caption.

"Lifting my friend @iamjamiefoxx and the Foxx family up in prayer !" Hudson wrote. "We pray for healing in Jesus' name! Sending u all the love in the world, Jamie!!!" It was Foxx's 29-year-old daughter, Corinne Foxx, who was the first to break the news of her father's medical scare, writing in a statement on behalf of her family Wednesday that the Ray actor had "experienced a medical complication" the day prior. "Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery," she continued. "We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time."

While no further details have been released about Foxx's health, a source told PEOPLE Friday that the Day Shift actor, 55, was steadily improving. As he recovers, the Just Mercy star has received a slew of well-wishes from his famous friends. Kerry Washington, who co-starred alongside Foxx in Ray, shared a throwback photo of the two on Instagram that shows her resting her head on her on-screen husband. Adding numerous heart and prayer hand emojis in the caption, the Scandal star wrote, "A [Jamie Foxx] appreciation post. Sending you all the love and prayers my movie huzbin." LeBron James also paid tribute to Foxx on Twitter. "Sending my thoughts and prayers to the heavens above to my brother [Jamie Foxx]!!!!" the NBA superstar wrote Thursday. "Get well and back to yourself SOONER THAN LATER! God willing."

Foxx was most recently spotted filming the upcoming Netflix movie Back in Action, which also stars Cameron Diaz, Glenn Close and Kyle Chandler. The film marks Diaz's first major return to film since 2014, when she also co-starred alongside Foxx in the Annie remake. An insider told PEOPLE Thursday that the film "shut down" the set Wednesday following the actor's health scare, and that filming resumed on Thursday using a stand-in for Foxx on set.