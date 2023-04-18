Jamie Foxx Health Update: New Details Surface on Actor's Condition

Jamie Foxx is still hospitalized as the actor recovers from the "medical complication" he suffered last week. The Oscar-winning actor, 55, remains in a Georgia medical facility as doctors run tests following the health scare his daughter Corinne Foxx confirmed last week, an insider source told CNN.

"They are running tests and still trying to figure out what exactly happened," the source revealed. Foxx has been in Atlanta, Georgia, filming his upcoming Netflix movie Back in Action alongside Cameron Diaz and Glenn Close. Foxx's medical incident did not occur on set and the actor was not transported to the hospital by an emergency vehicle, PEOPLE has confirmed. An insider also told the outlet Friday that Foxx's condition was steadily improving while in the hospital.

Corinne first broke the news of her father's health condition on Wednesday, sharing a statement in which she revealed only that the Ray actor sustained "a medical complication" the previous day. "We wanted to share that my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday," the 29-year-old wrote in a statement written on behalf of her family. "Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery. We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers," she continued in the statement. "The family asks for privacy during this time."

Since that time, Foxx's many famous friends and fans have shared their well-wishes for the actor publicly. Jennifer Hudson, who co-starred in Dreamgirls with Foxx, wrote on Instagram, "Lifting my friend @iamjamiefoxx and the Foxx family up in prayer ! We pray for healing in Jesus' name! Sending u all the love in the world, Jamie!!!" Kerry Washington, who co-starred alongside Foxx in Ray, shared a throwback photo of the two on Instagram showing her resting her head on the shoulder of her on-screen husband. The Scandal star wrote, "A [Jamie Foxx] appreciation post. Sending you all the love and prayers my movie huzbin," adding numerous heart and prayer hand emojis. LeBron James also paid tribute to Foxx on Twitter. "Sending my thoughts and prayers to the heavens above to my brother [Jamie Foxx]!!!!" the NBA superstar wrote Thursday. "Get well and back to yourself SOONER THAN LATER! God willing."