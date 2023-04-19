Jamie Foxx Reportedly 'Healing' Following Medical Complication

Jamie Foxx is "healing" a week after he suffered an undisclosed "medical complication." The 55-year-old Oscar winner's condition is reportedly improving, an insider source told Entertainment Tonight Tuesday, but the actor remains under professional care in the hospital and "feels the love from everyone."

Days after Foxx's daughter, Corinne Foxx, announced her father's health scare last week, an insider told CNN that doctors were still "running tests and still trying to figure out what exactly happened." Prior to his hospitalization, Foxx was filming his upcoming Netflix movie Back in Action alongside Cameron Diaz and Glenn Close in Atlanta, Georgia. Foxx's medical incident did not occur on set and the actor was not transported to the hospital by an emergency vehicle, PEOPLE later confirmed.

Corinne Foxx was first to break the news of her father's condition on April 12, writing in a statement on behalf of her family that the Ray actor sustained "a medical complication" the previous day. "We wanted to share that my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday," she wrote at the time. "Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery. We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers," Corinne continued in the statement. "The family asks for privacy during this time."

Foxx has been receiving plenty of thoughts and prayers from his famous co-stars and fans, many of whom have taken to social media to share their well-wishes. Foxx's Dreamgirls co-star Jennifer Hudson wrote on Instagram last week, "Lifting my friend [Jamie Foxx] and the Foxx family up in prayer! We pray for healing in Jesus' name! Sending u all the love in the world, Jamie!!!" Meanwhile, Kerry Washington, who co-starred alongside Foxx in Ray as his wife shared a throwback photo of the two to Instagram showing her resting her head on the shoulder of her castmate and friend. The Scandal alum wrote, "A [Jamie Foxx] appreciation post. Sending you all the love and prayers my movie huzbin," adding heart and prayer hand emojis. Even LeBron James paid tribute to Foxx on Twitter, writing, "Sending my thoughts and prayers to the heavens above to my brother [Jamie Foxx]!!!! Get well and back to yourself SOONER THAN LATER! God willing."