New Details in Death of 'NYPD Blue' Child Star Austin Majors

More information has been released on the death of former child star Austin Majors. The 27-year-old former actor, who was best known as Theo Sipowicz on the long-running ABC procedural NYPD Blue, was staying in transitional housing, according to TMZ. Officials also say that there was evidence of drug use at the scene. The coroner's report states that security did a bed check around 9:30 p.m. on Feb. 11. After Majors didn't answer, they entered the room, where they found him in his bed unresponsive.

Just hours before, Majors was seen getting food and walking around the facility, which serves as a temporary shelter for those unhoused. Cops collected two rolled-up dollar bills, foil with white crystal-like powder, pills, and a shot glass with white powder residue that security found. When Majors' cause of death was initially reported last month, it was revealed that he died due to a fentanyl overdose.

After Austin Majors' death was made public in February, NYPD Blue star Dennis Franz mourned the loss of his TV son. Majors portrayed the son of Franz's character, Detective Andy Sipowicz, for seven seasons of the ABC series. At the time, Franz said he was "so shocked and saddened" when he heard about Majors' passing. Not too much else is known about Majors' death, but either way, it's still as heartbreaking as ever.

While Majors starred in 48 episodes of NYPD Blue, he did appear on a lot of other shows. Some of those include How I Met Your Mother, ER, NCIS, American Dad!, and Desperate Housewives, among others. Movies include The Ant Bully, Little Manhattan, Treasure Planet, and Superman II: The Richard Donner Cut. His last role was in an episode of HIMYM towards the end of Season 4 in 2009. It's unknown what else he was up to after he left acting.

NYPD Blue ran for 12 seasons from 1993 to 2005 on ABC. David Caruso, James McDaniel, Sherry Stringfield, Amy Brenneman, Nicholas Turturro, Sharon Lawrence, and Gordon Clapp were also among the ensemble cast list alongside Franz and Majors. It was created by Steven Bocho and David Milch and produced by Steven Boncho Productions and 20th Century Fox Television. A sequel series was initially in the works in 2018, with the series even focusing on Theo as a uniformed officer investigating his father's killing. In 2020, it was reported that the sequel was no longer in development at ABC.

It would have been great to see Austin Majors return to his role as Theo after all this time, and who knows what would have happened had the series moved forward. Hopefully, Majors' death will give people a wake-up call since drug use is still a horrible and active problem in society. Our hearts go out to Majors' friends, family, and loved ones as they continue to grieve.