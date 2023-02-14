Austin Majors, 'NYPD Blue' Child Star, Dead at 27

Austin Majors, a former child actor with a memorable role on NYPD Blue as Theo Sipowicz, has died at 27. According to CNN, his sister confirmed the former actor's death in an email with no cause of death yet. The former child star was reportedly staying at a homeless shelter in Los Angeles at the time of death, according to TMZ.

Majors, full name Austin Setmajer-Ragli, passed away on Feb. 11 with investigators still looking into the death according to medical examiner records. Majors' family released a statement praising the late actor.

"Austin took great joy and pride in his acting career," the statement read. "From the time he was little, he never knew a stranger and his goal in life was to make people happy."

They added that Majors was "an artistic, brilliant, and kind human being." His last professional credit, according to CNN, was an episode of How I Met Your Mother back in 2009.

The child actor's breakout role came in 1999 as Det. Andy Sipowicz's son on the long-running ABC police drama. He started playing Theo starting in 1999 and would go on to appear in 48 episodes of the series through 2004.

Majors also had guest roles and appearances on other television series, including NBC drama ER, two mini-series episodes of Hercules in 2005 as the voice Hyllus, and appearances on NCIS, According to Jim, Desperate Housewives, and others through 2007.

The actor graduated from the USC School of Cinematic Arts and was said to have a "passion" for directing, music production, and other entertainment avenues. He was also a lover of "camping and fishing" according to the family's statement.

"Austin was the kind of son, brother, grandson, and nephew that made us proud and we will miss him deeply forever," the statement added.