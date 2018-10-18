‘NYPD Blue’ Revival in the Works at ABC

ABC might be hopping on another major reboot, committing to the production of a pilot for a sequel to NYPD Blue.

The new drama, from writers Matt Olmstead and Nick Wootton, includes original series creator Steven Bochco’s son and wife among its list of executive producers.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The new series, according to The Hollywood Reporter, will follow Andy Spiowicz’s (Dennis Franz) son, Theo, as he tries to earn his detective shield and work in the 15th squad while investigating his father’s murder.

Olmstead, known for his work on Chicago P.D., will write the script alongside Wootton. Jesse and Dayna Bochco will executive produce. Jesse previous produced and served as a producer on the original series, and would probably direct the pilot episode should it be greenlit.

The new series is a co-production between ABC Studios and 20th Century Fox Television.

The original NYPD Blue ran from 1993 to 2005. Running for 12 seasons and 261 episodes, the drama series earned 84 Emmy nominations, and won Best Drama series in 1995, a year after winning the Golden Globe. The series was created by the late Steven Bochco and David Milch.

Franz starred as Detective Andy Spiowicz for all 12 seasons of the original series. His son Theo was born at the end of season three.

The potential NYPD Blue reboot its Olmstead’s first major development under his deal with ABC Studios, THR reports. The writer recently exited his overall deal with Universal TV working alongside the One Chicago and Law & Order producer Dick Wolf.

The potential series comes as reboots and revivals to shows continue to be in high demand in the golden age of television. Despite the drama concerning the cancellation of the Roseanne reboot and green light for The Conners spinoff series, the show continued to dominate in the ratings for its series premiere Tuesday night.

Having Dayna and Jesse Bochco in the creative team for the reboot of the beloved police drama will also secure longtime fans to be on board for the potential spinoff.

News of the reboot comes a few months after original series co-creator Steven Bochco died in April after a long battle with leukemia. The beloved TV producer also created beloved series L.A. Law, Hill Street Blues and Doogie Howser M.D. His last series was TNT’s Murder in the First, starring Taye Diggs.

Bochco’s series helped evolve the concept of television procedurals beyond the concept of “case-of-the-week” episodes, incorporating more complex stories.