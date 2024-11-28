Morgan Freeman, 87, Makes Rare Public Appearance

Morgan Freeman is making a rare public appearance. The beloved actor, 87, spent the night out in Los Angeles on Nov. 24, grabbing dinner with friends at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, according to E! News. Included in his lowkey attire was a compression glove on his left hand, which he has periodically used since a car accident in 2012 left him with nerve damage. He also sported a flannel button-up, a black baseball hat, and black pants.

While Freeman still has a pretty busy schedule even at his age, the actor has been staying mostly out of the public eye when he isn’t acting. He spends a lot of time in “lower Alabama,” where his primary residence is, but it seems like he can’t stay away from the LA scene, even if it is just for a little bit. In 2023, the Oscar winner suffered from a “contagious infection,” but everything turned out just fine with him. Even if he did have to be extra careful because of his fibromyalgia.

Meanwhile, the Hollywood icon is staying as busy as ever. He can most recently be seen in the hit Paramount+ series Special Ops: Lioness from Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan, which is in the midst of its second season. He also starred in the film Gunner alongside Luke Hemsworth, Mykel Shannon, and Yulia Klass. Upcoming, he is just not slowing down. Fans will be able to look forward to the highly-anticipated Now You See Me 3 in 2025, with other films also including The Little Bedroom, Hate to See You Go, and Sniff, among others.

Morgan Freeman is not the only mega celebrity to ditch the paps and only go out in public on rare occasions. The Olsen Twins have mostly strayed from the spotlight after their whirlwind childhood fame to focus on their fashion empire, but in 2022, Mary-Kate and Ashley were spotted out together on Melrose Place. In 2023, Two and a Half Men star Angus T. Jones was virtually unrecognizable while out and about in LA with a full beard after having mostly stepped away from the spotlight after the sitcom ended in 2015.

Seeing Freeman out and about is always a nice sight, but it’s also exciting seeing what other projects he has in store. He isn’t slowing down any time soon and has a lot more to look forward to, so it wouldn’t be surprising if he isn’t out in public more in the coming months.