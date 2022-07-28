Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen Spotted out Together in Rare Sighting

Full House alums Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen were spotted out shopping recently in West Hollywood, California. On Tuesday, July 12, the famous twins were out on Melrose Place. The child actors turned fashion houses donned chic and casual looks. Both were dressed in dark trousers and wore their hair down. They shielded with a face mask and sunglasses, and donned large croc bags. The 36-year-olds were last seen together at their former TV dad Bob Saget's funeral in January. Saget died in an Orlando hotel room after hitting his head. Last October, the twins were photographed smoking outside a building in New York City. But they have made solo appearances as of late.

Mary-Kate was seen competing at the 8th Longines Paris Eiffel Jumping event in June as part of the Longines Global Champions Tour. In September 2021, Ashley she made her first red carpet appearance in two years. She attended the 20th-anniversary celebration for the Young Eisner Scholars in Beverly Hills with her boyfriend Louis Eisner as her guest. For the event, Ashley spotted a black trench coat, floor-skimming dress, and open square-toe heels, topped with gold hoop earrings. Her last appearance before that was on the red carpet in 2019 alongside Mary-Kate at the Youth America Grand Prix's 20th Anniversary Gala in New York.

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen make rare public appearance as they step out in West Hollywood https://t.co/lRzYlRsYt8 — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) July 13, 2022

They've retired from acting, preferring to live outside the spotlight. Their sister Elizabeth revealed in a 2011 interview with Nylon that she felt the media abused her older sisters. 'They would follow us shopping, and [Mary-Kate and Ashley] would almost get into car accidents because of the paparazzi, and I didn't want to be a part of it. I just thought, This is such bulls**t,'" she said at the time.

The twins have since focused their efforts on their fashion brand, The Row. They also are heavily involved in charitable efforts.