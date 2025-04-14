Mickey Rourke Removed From ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ After Problematic Comments

Well, that didn’t take long. Just last Wednesday, Mickey Rourke received a warning on Celebrity Big Brother UK for his offensive comments, and was told further infractions would result in his removal from the reality series.

On Saturday, just a few days later, he was kicked off the show for good after exhibiting even more unacceptable behavior.

“Mickey Rourke has agreed to leave the Celebrity Big Brother House this evening following a discussion with Big Brother regarding further use of inappropriate language and instances of unacceptable behavior,” a Celebrity Big Brother spokesperson said to PEOPLE in a statement.

Last week, the actor and boxer made several flagrant comments to JoJo Siwa, who is a lesbian. The 72-year-old Rourke asked 21-year-old singer Siwa if she liked men or women, and she responded that she liked women. Rourke replied by saying, “If I stay longer than four days, you won’t be gay anymore,” and promising to “tie” her up. This came shortly after Rourke’s inappropriate behavior towards CBBUK host AJ Odudu.

Later on, Rourke told his fellow contestants he was “going to vote the lesbian out real quick.” Rourke then said “I need a f–,” supposedly referring to the British term for cigarette, then looked at Siwa and said “I’m not talking to you.” This incident got him his first warning from the producers.

Just a few days later, Rourke was asked to exit the show after a heated disagreement between himself and contestant Chris Hughes and the use of “inappropriate sexual language” with contestant Ella Rae Wise. At one point in the episode, Wise said Rourke needs to come with her and he replied “Come in you?”

After the show’s producers informed him of his exit, Rourke apologized, saying “I’m sorry. I can’t take it back, you know, I stepped over the line and I take responsibility for doing the wrong thing…because I lost my temper, and I’ve been trying to work on it my whole life. And I wish I would have had better self control and I’m very sorry. I’m ashamed of myself for losing it for a few seconds there.”