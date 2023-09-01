'Two and a Half Men' Star Angus T. Jones Virtually Unrecognizable in Rare New Photos

Angus T. Jones is making a rare appearance. According to E! News, the Two and a Half Men alum was looking unrecognizable during a recent sighting in Los Angeles. The 29-year-old, who first joined the CBS sitcom when he was just 9 years old, was rocking a bushy beard and a flip phone. Also sporting an oversized water bottle, Jones looked comfy in a hoodie, shorts, high-top sneakers, and a beanie.

Since Two and a Half Men ended in 2015, Jones has stepped away from the spotlight. He even attended the University of Colorado at Boulder. This isn't the first sighting of the former actor this year. He was also spotted back in May, rocking a similar bushy beard, only no flip phone. In a 2016 interview with People, he opened up about his acting days and how excited he was to be leaving the CBS series to go off to college. He noted that he "wasn't the center of everyone's attention, and that was nice." It also allowed him to live a "normal existence," post-Two and a Half Men.

Angus T. Jones starred as Jake Harper for the first 10 seasons of Two and a Half Men. He also returned in a guest role in the finale. As the slacker son of Alan and Judith, Jake goes from bright and independent to the complete opposite, more or less. He does enlist in the U.S. Army as a chef. In Season 10, Jake announced he'd be going to Japan for a year. Although he doesn't appear in Seasons 11 and 12, aside from the finale, he is mentioned on numerous occasions, which is nice. But it seems that while Jake was in a different country, in a way, Jones was in a different world.

It doesn't look like Jones is ready to make an acting comeback anytime soon and is enjoying his life outside the spotlight. It's hard to believe that it's been 20 years since Two and a Half Men premiered on CBS. Coincidentally, Jones' sighting also comes at a time when Charlie Sheen is reuniting with creator Chuck Lorre for a new series. Maybe if Jones wants to get back into the acting game, that could be the perfect stepping stone for him. Or at least maybe there could be some type of Two and a Half Men reunion for the anniversary. Either way, Jones is looking like he is enjoying his life, even with a flip phone, and that's all that matters.